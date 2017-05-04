Report: Jay Cutler auditioning for a television job

Since no football teams are expressing interest in Jay Cutler, perhaps a few television networks will.
According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the former Bears quarterback is “exploring a post-football career in broadcasting.”
He’s reportedly had at least one audition in recent weeks, and he and his representatives have spoken with network executives.
His football agent, Bus Cook, said that Cutler still wants to play “if the right offer comes along.” But since he doesn’t handle Cutler’s off-field contracts, he didn’t comment on the report of the television work.
“You’d have to talk to Jay about that,” Cook said. “Any football player would be smart to explore his options in case he doesn’t play anymore. But Jay is as talented as any quarterback out there right now.”
The idea of Cutler doing television is fascinating, primarily because he has seldom shown interest in his career in dealing with the media at all. Perhaps the idea that he might not have many more opportunities is making him change his view.
the ladies might tune in
The NFL Network may succeed in finding someone who is even more dislikable than Heath Evans. Good luck Jay.
Cutler would a great cure for insomniacs he’s so dull and sour faced.
“Since no football teams are expressing interest in Jay Cutler,”
Is that really true, or is Jay Cutler not showing any interest in any football teams? I mean he’s treated football as a job his whole career, one that’s made him a lot of money, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t really care at this point.
Well, if anyone can sound so boring as to put an audience to sleep during an NFL game, I can’t think of anyone who could do it better than Jay Cutler.
Absolutely. Mr. Dynamic would be great on TV.
Cutty……….
I would love to hear honest albeit possibly dry and emotionless assessments of the league, players, coaches, schemes etc. He would probably be the most honest TV guy around..
Step one of being a media personality.
1. You must be likable by at least a small percentage of the population.
That rules you out Cutler.