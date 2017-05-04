Report: Jay Cutler auditioning for a television job

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 4, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

Since no football teams are expressing interest in Jay Cutler, perhaps a few television networks will.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the former Bears quarterback is “exploring a post-football career in broadcasting.”

He’s reportedly had at least one audition in recent weeks, and he and his representatives have spoken with network executives.

His football agent, Bus Cook, said that Cutler still wants to play “if the right offer comes along.” But since he doesn’t handle Cutler’s off-field contracts, he didn’t comment on the report of the television work.

“You’d have to talk to Jay about that,” Cook said. “Any football player would be smart to explore his options in case he doesn’t play anymore. But Jay is as talented as any quarterback out there right now.”

The idea of Cutler doing television is fascinating, primarily because he has seldom shown interest in his career in dealing with the media at all. Perhaps the idea that he might not have many more opportunities is making him change his view.