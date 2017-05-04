Seahawks release RB Kelvin Taylor, son of Fred Taylor

The Seahawks have a crowded house at tailback. It’s now slightly less crowded.
Per a league source, the Seahawks have waived former Florida running back Kelvin Taylor.
A sixth-round pick of the 49ers in 2016, Taylor was released by San Francisco in November. The Seahawks signed him in December, released him, signed him to the practice squad, and then signed to the offseason roster.
He’ll pass through waivers. If unclaimed, Taylor becomes a free agent.
Taylor had 107 rushing yards in the 2016 preseason, and one regular-season appearance last year.
Wow those poor Seahawks must be in cap hell since they signed Russell Wilson to that big contract if they have to cut a stud like this just to make room for college free agents.
Right Beardnals?
When he becomes a FA, look for the Pats to sign him on a team friendly deal. Then BB will do that voodoo that he does so well and POOF! Taylor will lead the league in Rushing.
It’s a textbook BB reclamation project.
Drafted by niners right? How many leftovers do you guys take a year from us? I know they usually dont do anything for seattle either, but damn, it seems like every time we cut somebody, you are the first to give them another look…thanks for the draft day trade though…
One Year Dynasty.
It’s a charity project of PC’s…he likes ex-9ers to see some success so they don’t feel their time in the NFL was a complete waste. The guy was on the team for the last 2 months of 2016 and saw more success than he ever would have in Claraville.
lol. I remember so many 49ers just creaming their pants when we drafted him. It was getting to the point the ‘know-it-alls were declaring him the next Frank Gore.
I was like ‘6th round career special teamer’ is his profile and if we get more than that, it’ll be found money. And he can’t even do that.
And it’s not just 49er fans. Every fan base does this. Even though year-after-year these low-round/UDFAs come in by the bus load and leave by the same bus a month or two later…
It’s like fans have some sort of dementia that makes them forget just how few of those ‘hidden gems’ ever pan out.
moseszd says:
May 4, 2017 11:22 AM
[abbreviated]
lol. I remember so many 49ers just creaming their pants when we drafted him.
And it’s not just 49er fans. Every fan base does this. Even though year-after-year these low-round/UDFAs come in by the bus load and leave by the same bus a month or two later…
It’s like fans have some sort of dementia that makes them forget just how few of those ‘hidden gems’ ever pan out.
————————
That’s what makes following the NFL enjoyable. If we just said “oh that guy’s going to fail” after every pick then what’s the point?
The other day, we were talking about “business decisions”, and how some feel not playing football somehow is advantageous. Well, this is a perfect case of how a “business decision” in leaving school early isn’t smart. Taylor is one of many college players who needed more reps and experience.
I call BS. No one is “creaming their pants” over a 6th round draft pick. No one. Nice try, Sea-dull boy
Claraville? Thats original, look up how many teams play in another city other than their name…Great charity petes running, how many sb’s have you won with all those “great” players, way to take advantage of that window…
Fred Taylor was such a beast. HOFer