Seahawks release RB Kelvin Taylor, son of Fred Taylor

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

The Seahawks have a crowded house at tailback. It’s now slightly less crowded.

Per a league source, the Seahawks have waived former Florida running back Kelvin Taylor.

A sixth-round pick of the 49ers in 2016, Taylor was released by San Francisco in November. The Seahawks signed him in December, released him, signed him to the practice squad, and then signed to the offseason roster.

He’ll pass through waivers. If unclaimed, Taylor becomes a free agent.

Taylor had 107 rushing yards in the 2016 preseason, and one regular-season appearance last year.