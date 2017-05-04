Taylor Mays to work out for Patriots

Safety Taylor Mays didn’t play at all during the 2016 season, but he’s not giving up hope on extending his NFL career.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mays will make his case for a roster spot by working out for the Patriots during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.
Mays signed with the Bengals last year a few days after learning he was suspended four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, but he was released by the Bengals during the summer after drawing an additional four-game ban. Mays played 14 games with the Raiders during the 2015 season and spent the previous four seasons with the Buccaneers after they acquired him in a trade with the 49ers.
The Patriots don’t have a particular need at safety, but a good showing from Mays this weekend could allow him to stick around long enough to convince the team that there’s a spot for him on the roster.
Well it is nearly Cinco de Mayo. (Mays)
Gotta love BB…. Continuously kicking the tires….. Depth,Depth,Depth…even if nothing comes of it right now, it’s just smart coaching & player evaluation that matters & leads to continued success….. Creates that JEALOUSY & ENVY Mr. Kraft was talking about….
Go Pats…NO DAYS OFF!!!
Man it’s awesome being a Patriots fan
Workout warrior!!! Such a fun player to use in Madden with all his speed
.
At 6’3″ and 236 lbs Mays is somewhat of a misfit at both safety and linebacker. He could have a chance if Belichick can work him in at the hybrid ” moneybacker” position.
.
Are they looking for a male model ?
And, Taylor can tell the rest of the team how great he looks.
He never played for the Bucs
two words “special teams”
2nd Team All-Pro this season.. Just watch.. Sometimes all you need is good coaching
Mays isnt a very good safety.