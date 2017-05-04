Taylor Mays to work out for Patriots

Safety Taylor Mays didn’t play at all during the 2016 season, but he’s not giving up hope on extending his NFL career.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mays will make his case for a roster spot by working out for the Patriots during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.
Mays signed with the Bengals last year a few days after learning he was suspended four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, but he was released by the Bengals during the summer after drawing an additional four-game ban. Mays played 14 games with the Raiders during the 2015 season and spent the previous four seasons with the Bengals after they acquired him in a trade with the 49ers.
The Patriots don’t have a particular need at safety, but a good showing from Mays this weekend could allow him to stick around long enough to convince the team that there’s a spot for him on the roster.
Workout warrior!!! Such a fun player to use in Madden with all his speed
At 6’3″ and 236 lbs Mays is somewhat of a misfit at both safety and linebacker. He could have a chance if Belichick can work him in at the hybrid ” moneybacker” position.
He never played for the Bucs
two words “special teams”
2nd Team All-Pro this season.. Just watch.. Sometimes all you need is good coaching
Mays isnt a very good safety.
Dude can’t read a play to save his life, but he would be fun to watch as a gunner on special teams. Dude is (or at least was) lightning fast and hits like a truck.
Arguably, a large percentage of the NFL uses PEDs out of necessity for how brutal and demanding the game is. I can’t hate on him for not knowing how to hide it as well as other players.
This guy was insane at USC
Give a man a second chance…. if he understands the gift you give to him and he works hard to do what is right…
everyone wins…..
God gives us all second and thirds and forths and fifths….the least we can do is give a second….
I thought he should have gained weight in college and lined up at Linebacker somewhere. Fight On!
All set there…
There could be a spot. JRichards is a 2nd round bust at SS that never sees the field and is inactive most weeks. Mays could be an upgrade.
please sign him.
Training camp fodder and possible special teams.
“Arguably, a large percentage of the NFL uses PEDs out of necessity for how brutal and demanding the game is.”
Except it was the substance abuse program, not PEDs.
If they’re going to work him out he’ll look amazing. He’s a freak athletically, just couldn’t do much during an actual game. Since he wasn’t on a team last year, doesn’t he still have an 8 game suspension to sit through if someone does sign him?
dallasskinsfan94 says:
May 4, 2017 10:07 AM
This guy was insane at USC
He was soft and overrated at USC. I can’t remember a single huge hit or big game interception from this guy. He looked the part and must have been a pretty good leader on the team (I think they voted him captain), but IMO benefited from name recognition, USC’s great history of safeties, and a killer LB core.
I feel like Su Cravens was “insane” at USC and wish the Pats were able to get him last year for the Chung role.
Maybe they’ll find a spot for Mays on special teams.
He can play the Nickle LB in a heartbeat. Belichick will find a place for him
For the Seahawks, drafting Earl Thomas over Taylor Mays was their greatest decision ever.
