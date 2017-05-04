Taylor Mays to work out for Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Safety Taylor Mays didn’t play at all during the 2016 season, but he’s not giving up hope on extending his NFL career.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mays will make his case for a roster spot by working out for the Patriots during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Mays signed with the Bengals last year a few days after learning he was suspended four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, but he was released by the Bengals during the summer after drawing an additional four-game ban. Mays played 14 games with the Raiders during the 2015 season and spent the previous four seasons with the Bengals after they acquired him in a trade with the 49ers.

The Patriots don’t have a particular need at safety, but a good showing from Mays this weekend could allow him to stick around long enough to convince the team that there’s a spot for him on the roster.