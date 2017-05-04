Texans deny shunning Jay Cutler

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT

A strange report emerged in recent days regarding the Texans and quarterback Jay Cutler. Specifically, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Texans ignored multiple phone calls from Cutler.

Making the report more unusual than usual was the image of Cutler dialing and dialing and dialing and waiting and waiting and waiting and the Texans ignoring and ignoring and ignoring. That’s not how it works; agent Bus Cook would have been the one calling the Texans on Cook’s behalf. And, surely, the Texans would have talked to Cook.

Why wouldn’t they? Even if they don’t want Cutler, they will be dealing with Cook on other clients. They need to have a good relationship with Cook. Ignoring his calls isn’t conducive to that.

Apart from the fact that the image of Cutler calling the Texans and the Texans consistently ignoring him isn’t practical, the Texans have denied it. Via FOXSports.com, G.M. Rick Smith said on ESPN Radio that the report of a Cutler shunning simply aren’t true.

“I don’t know why that was reported,” Smith said. “That’s just not true. I will tell you that that is not true.”

Besides, it’s a matter of semantics. The Texans obviously weren’t interested in Cutler, who presumably wants a guaranteed starting job and a commensurate salary. If Cutler were willing to take the veteran minimum and a chance to compete, maybe things would have been different.

Regardless, the Texans have Deshaun Watson and Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden, and they simply don’t have a need for Cutler.