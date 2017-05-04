Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 4, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT

Bills coach Sean McDermott is coming out of the G.M. search with more control than a rookie coach usually gets.

The Dolphins could still use a little more depth up the middle.

The Patriots have put together what could be one of their best secondaries.

Jets legend Joe Namath has thoughts about North Korea, of course.

The Ravens could lament not adding a WR early in the draft.

A look at how the draft could impact the Bengals’ 53-man roster.

We’ll find out if Browns coach Hue Jackson can teach accuracy.

The Steelers continue to skew young with draft picks.

The Texans deny they ignored Jay Cutler’s phone call, even if they should have.

The Colts want to bring a future draft to Indianapolis.

The Jaguars addressed their special teams during the draft, and they did it without burning a third-round pick on a punter instead of Russell Wilson.

The Titans aren’t afraid of small-school players.

Broncos OLB Shane Ray values the leadership of Von Miller.

Former Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles has a lot of people in Denver fired up.

Taking a look at the Chargers’ offensive line possibilities.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch is already up and running in the offseason program.

The Cowboys may still need to add a QB to the roster.

Giants legend Lawrence Taylor is auctioning off his mini Lombardi Trophy.

Taking a look at the Eagles who were impacted (or not) by draft additions.

Washington was able to find good value during the draft.

The Bears have a rich history of making quarterback deals like the Mitchell Trubisky pick.

A look at the Lions players on the hot seat with recent additions.

The Packers’ draft illustrates that they had a pretty good roster to begin with.

Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater is sharing workout videos.

And Falcons WR Julio Jones does too.

The Panthers have sent a number of people to Buffalo already this offseason, and the list could be growing.

The Saints will get their first look at their rookies next weekend.

The Buccaneers may have found a keeper late in the draft.

The QB the Cardinals added was an undrafted rookie.

The experts weren’t big fans of the Rams’ draft.

The 49ers are going to add their undrafted rookies today, after clearing some room.

The Seahawks re-signed FB Bradley Cottom.