Tommy Armstrong faces uphill challenge with position switch

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT

Tommy Armstrong played quarterback at Nebraska. To make it at the next level, he’ll have to change positions.

Armstrong gets his first chance to do that on a tryout basis with the Vikings at a rookie minicamp that starts on Friday.

“We can make plays,” Armstrong said, via Chad Graff of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “That’s the key to making the transition. If you’re able to transition from quarterback to running back or receiver, you need to be able to make plays and help your team. That’s one thing I’m going to have to do this weekend.”

Armstrong, who hopes to make plays as a wide receiver, running back, or safety for the Vikings, ran pass routes from time to time during summer workouts with the Cornhuskers. But that’s a far cry from playing NFL wide receiver.

But Armstrong at least has the confidence.

“I think I’m just a natural athlete,” Armstrong said. “I’ve heard it all my life, that if I wasn’t playing quarterback, I could play running back or receiver or safety. Making that change I think will be tough, but I think I’m able to do it. My coaches from my college career think I can do it, so I’ve just got to prove to the Vikings’ coaching staff and prove to the head coach that I’m able to make that switch and be able to help the team.”

The odds are stacked against him. And maybe he’ll beat the odds. For now, that means persuading the Vikings to give him a spot on the 90-man roster. After that, he’ll have to find a way onto the 53-man roster.