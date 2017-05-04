Tony Romo trying to qualify for the U.S. Open

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 4, 2017, 6:16 AM EDT

Just because his job is to talk about the sport doesn’t mean Tony Romo can’t still play it.

Golf, that is.

According to Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Romo has entered a local qualifier for the U.S. Open, and will begin play Monday at Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo, Tex. He started playing again in March, before he announced his retirement.

He’s far from alone in trying to get in the tournament, as 9,485 players have entered, for one of 156 spots in sectional qualifying. If he made it through that tournament, the U.S. Open will be played in his home state of Wisconsin at Erin Hills in June.

Romo advanced to the sectionals in 2010, but withdrew when it conflicted with Cowboys practices. And he had given up competitive golf in recent years because of his back problems.

But now he’s back to the links, if only to prep for future assignments at The Masters while broadcasting for CBS.