Vikings shed three players

At a time when teams can have up to 90 players, there’s still plenty of roster churning. Which means plenty of guys will be getting released on a regular basis.
The Vikings released three on Thursday. The now-former Vikings are safety Cedric Thompson, tackle Marquis Lucas, and defensive tackle Sterling Bailey.
Thompson, a fifth-round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2015, spent time with the Patriots last year before joining the Vikings on an on-again, off-again basis. He signed a futures contract with Minnesota in January.
Lucas joined the Bills in 2016 after going undrafted. Released in September, he signed with the Vikings’ practice squad in December.
Bailey, undrafted as well, had stints with the Seahawks and Colts before joining the Minnesota practice squad last October.
