Washington signs seven, including a guy named Fish

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 4, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

Washington doesn’t need a General Manager to provide us with one of the great names of the undrafted rookie class.

The team announced they had signed seven, including perhaps our favorite undrafted rookie of the year, Fish Smithson.

The legendary sea creature, who is actually a safety from Kansas, had four interceptions last year. Also, his brother is named Shaky, so they are clearly from a 1950s-era comic book and get into madcap adventures.

Washington also signed Charlotte defensive lineman Brandon Banks, Georgia guard Tyler Catalina, Maryland wide receiver Levern Jacobs, Michigan guard Kyle Kalis, Old Dominion wide receiver Zach Pascal, Texas Tech defensive lineman Ondre Pipkins, and Louisville wide receiver James Quick.