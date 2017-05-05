Adam Gase sees a “little different swagger” in his players

The Dolphins made it to the playoffs in their first year under coach Adam Gase. As the second year approaches, Gase senses a change in his players.
“There’s a little different swagger about what our guys have right now in a positive way,” Gase told reporters on Friday. “There’s no indecision as far as what they’re supposed to do, how they’re supposed to do it, what they’re responsible for. I mean guys are really . . . kind of can get from point A to point B really quick and there’s no issues with any kind of gray in our building right now. Guys are really wired in on what we want to do. . . . There’s a different feel with what we’ve got going on right now with our day-in and day-out.”
He was asked whether this means they’ll be better this year.
“I think it does because you know what you’re supposed to do,” Gase said. “You know your responsibility. You know how things are supposed to be done around here. It allows you . . . I look at it as it’s going to allow us to play faster [and] make less mistakes. We had a lot of guys get so much experience last year that you never really thought would get experience. When you look at our depth chart right now, you start seeing a lot of guys played last year. That’s a good thing for us.”
Last year, the Dolphins made it to the wild-card round of the playoffs. Although they lost to the Steelers, Gase was encouraged by how the players reacted to the defeat.
“I think what hit me more than anything was after that last game, just seeing the emotion our guys had,” Gase said. “You could tell it meant something to them and they were all disappointed that we didn’t play as well as we thought we would and that it was over. So. really, it’s going to come down to how does that transfer over once we hit OTAs and then training camp and then the preseason, to see if we have that, ‘Oh, I’ve got it attitude,’ or if it’s a legitimately one day at a time, get better type of team. Right now, our main focus has been one day at a time again, and hopefully we stay that way.”
Given that they’re chasing the Patriots in the AFC East, they have a long way to go to do what only the 2008 Dolphins have done since 2003: Keep the Patriots from winning the division. If any other team of the bunch can do that, it’s the Dolphins.
Of course he does …. It’s because the Dolphins are going to be the Patriots both times they play in 2017. Just ask Jarvis Landry.
Of course he does …. It’s because the Dolphins are going to beat the Patriots both times they play in 2017. Just ask Jarvis Landry.
The Dolphins are not going to the playoffs in 2017, the offensive line is still a mess and the linebacking is the worst in the NFL.
The schedule is a lot tougher this year, 7-9 at best, can’t play the NFC west every year.
Sad but true.
I think it took a few games for the players to see Gase is for real. Cutting players and benching Jay Ajay sent a huge message. I think this year they are going to come out of the gates hot. Especially with the schedule, they have.
The Dolphins made the playoffs in 2016…..it was their SB….expect them to regress again this year….
FYI Mr. Gase, as long as NE is what it is you have no chance.
Talk is cheap. Made the playoffs last year and now the expectation is to win a playoff game. Go do it. Preseason swagger is irrelevant.
I bet when Chippy sees this headline he starts singing……” aint no stopping us now” 😊
So his players are walking around with a swagger because they played over half of their games against teams who ended up drafting in the top ten? Maybe they’re walking around with a swagger because they beat the Cleveland Browns (in overtime).
When Tom Brady screams “Let’s Go” to Randy/Chippy and all his friends in Section 119, they scream it back!
That playoff game in Pittsburgh and particularly that Shea Mcclellin impersonation was really swagger-worthy.
Naah…chippy seems seek out only Patriots storylines to troll. Doesn’t seem that interested in his own team.
RandyinRoxbury says:
May 5, 2017 7:51 PM
I bet when Chippy sees this headline he starts singing……” aint no stopping us now”
==========================
No need to keep yourself in suspense, just open the sock puppet drawer and find out.
….lol….swagger.
we have a really good coach and alot of holes.
the Patriots have a great coach, good talent and fans with the thinnest skins
The Pats have had the benefit of playing in the worst division in football for 15 years. Dolphins, suck, Jets, really suck, and the Bills suck worst of all. Its like handing them 6 wins every season year after year. They then get the crowd, bye and cold weather home games they are used to playing in . I’m not saying the Pats aren’t good but that weak division is the biggest reason for their success.
officialgame says:
May 5, 2017 8:28 PM
The Pats have had the benefit of playing in the worst division in football for 15 years. Dolphins, suck, Jets, really suck, and the Bills suck worst of all. Its like handing them 6 wins every season year after year. They then get the crowd, bye and cold weather home games they are used to playing in . I’m not saying the Pats aren’t good but that weak division is the biggest reason for their success.
—————————————————–
Bet you got a room full of participation trophies.
“The Pats have had the benefit of playing in the worst division in football for 15 years. ”
Disproven Pats hater myth #1
Keep telling the lie but if you look up the actual results the AFCE has among the most wins out of division since 2001.
Game is channelling his inner Rex Ryan. This won’t end well.
“….. reason for their success.” Congrats, you win dumbest post of the year
officialgame says:
May 5, 2017 8:28 PM
The Pats have had the benefit of playing in the worst division in football for 15 years. Dolphins, suck, Jets, really suck, and the Bills suck worst of all. Its like handing them 6 wins every season year after year. They then get the crowd, bye and cold weather home games they are used to playing in . I’m not saying the Pats aren’t good but that weak division is the biggest reason for their success.
=======================
The division stuff is all the trolls have left, you shouldn’t go there with them. In 16 years Brady/Belichick are .786 vs the AFCE and .761 vs the rest of the league in the regular season, a whopping difference of a whole .025. That includes an .862% against the AFCN, .848 against the NFCN and .828 vs the NFCE. What northern or eastern division would you rather see them in? The last 4 years running the Pats have lost the same number of games in 6 to the division as they have in 10 to the rest of the league. Division winners on average for the past 10 years have lost 1.363 games per year in division, New England has lost 1.5. Not sure what metric it takes to make people look beyond what the talking heads say but I am sure the other teams in the AFCE would appreciate some help dealing with NE.
nhpats says:
May 5, 2017 7:03 PM
The Dolphins made the playoffs in 2016…..it was their SB….expect them to regress again this year….
—————————————————————-
You seem worried. I would be too if I was a Deflatriots fan.