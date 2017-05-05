Adam Gase takes issue with perception of Jay Cutler

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT

Before becoming coach of the Dolphins, Adam Gase spent a year in Chicago as the offensive coordinator of the Bears. He worked with Jay Cutler. Which gives Gase a unique perspective regarding the now-former Bears quarterback.

“I guess I know a different guy than what everybody else portrays,” Gase told reporters on Friday. “I think a lot of things that have been said about him in the past have really been [BS].”

Gase added that, when working with the quarterback in Chicago, Gase wouldn’t have been surprised to see Cutler become a game analyst for a major network. As to whether Gase is surprised that Cutler didn’t find another team after being cut by the Bears, Gase opted not to answer.

“I don’t want to speak for him,” Gase said. “I really don’t know all the situation with what happened with him.”

What happened was no one was interested in signing him to be the starter. And so Cutler has moved on, taking a job few expected him to ever want.