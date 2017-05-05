Baseball’s fastest player wants to race John Ross for charity

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 5, 2017, 5:48 AM EDT

The fastest player in the NFL is in Cincinnati, now that the Bengals have drafted John Ross, who set the record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. The fastest player in Major League Baseball was already in Cincinnati in Reds centerfielder Billy Hamilton, who leads the league in stolen bases. So which man is faster?

Hamilton says he’s hoping to race Ross to find out.

“It’s something I look forward to. I’m a competitor, if something happens with him, it happens,” Hamilton said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’ll do it for a charity event. I’m willing to do it.”

Ross’s 4.22 40-yard dash is far faster than Hamilton has ever run, but Hamilton believes he’s quite a bit faster than he was the last time he ran a timed 40, in ninth grade.

“I think we could do 40 and I think it’d be a good race for the city and for me and him to get our names out there,” Hamilton said. “It’s something we could look forward to looking into, our agents [could talk] and see how it goes.”

Ross has not yet responded.