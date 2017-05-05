Bengals owner Mike Brown admits the “risk” of Joe Mixon pick

When the Bengals drafted Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon last week, the general reaction was along the lines of “of course they did.”
Bengals owner Mike Brown has admitted being perhaps too generous with second chances in the past, but defended the decision to select the man who was caught on video punching a woman in the face. Mixon later reached a civil settlement with the woman, and Brown sounds like he believes that Mixon is a changed man.
Brown wrote a letter to fans published by the Cincinnati Enquirer, in which he referred to Mixon as “a very talented football player who did a terrible thing his freshman year at college.”
“The Bengals take pride in our hometown and want to provide winning football on the field and successful players off the field,” Brown wrote. “That is the reason we drafted Joe – he is a rare football talent, and his conduct over the past three years leads us to believe he can help us win football games and also become a productive member of this community.
“In making our decision, we took a risk. In this case, the risk has an upside as well as a downside. We believe Joe has put this behind him and that he can turn into the player and community member that creates a plus for Cincinnati. We are going to do everything in our power to make this happen. Our hope is that time will prove that this opportunity is deserved, and perhaps – if given a chance – Joe can write a chapter in Cincinnati sports history that both he and Cincinnati can be proud of.”
It’s good that Brown at least acknowledged the obvious — that they drafted a woman-puncher because he was very good at playing football. And their defense of Mixon is either a noble gesture of forgiveness (if he stays out of trouble and plays well) or just another chapter in Brown’s tradition of taking in players other teams won’t touch (if he doesn’t).
Brown is feeling the heat finally, look for empty seats in da jungle. Brown saw the video and still drafted the woman puncher.
The likelihood of this player abusing another woman is greater than zero but only slightly greater than a player who doesn’t have a known history of it.
If you want to protect women in Ohio stop restricting access to affordable health care.
“We believe Joe has put this behind him”
I hate when they say this … how about “Joe has taken responsibility for this horrible action and is determined to make it right …”
or something along those lines …
Of course the Cowboys would have beaten them to it if not for Elliott.
And their defense of Mixon is either a noble gesture of forgiveness (if he stays out of trouble and plays well)
forgiveness is not conditional.
While he was acknowledging things he should have put something in there about his inability to resist a bargain
Spare us the opportunistic name calling. When was the last time PFT called Adrian Peterson a child abuser? Ben Roethlisberger a sexual assaulter? You can’t hold the least bit of moral authority when it is selectively held forth — very selectively.
Mixon has paid for what he did, and over the last 3 years. The woman he assaulted has forgiven him. The gratuitous and hypocritical outrage perpetuated by outlets like this one is nothing more than overcompensation for the usual hero worship of an inherently violent enterprise.
It’s fine. He’ll have Adam “Pacman” Jones as a mentor.
It’s not just this incident, there was the parking lot incident as well. I would also think that there are some things that got swept under the rug we never heard about.
It might not be a DV incident, but Mixon will screw something up again.
And to all the doubters, If i gave you even money that he screws up again against not screwing up again which one are you honestly taking?
Brown and his organization are garbage. Also, if Mixon was a white dude who punched out a black woman there is ZERO chance he would have been drafted, zero. Which would be fine with me, but Mixon should not have been drafted either. Let him have a 2nd chance, but sweeping floors, or digging ditches, not making millions.
no worries, mike – he’s a great fit in that locker room.
Well, since there was no video of Peterson with the switch in his hand or Roethlisberger doing unspeakables in the bathroom, it’s like it never happened!
Not to mention, it’s the Bengals, so Mixon could pull somebody from a burning car and they’d still mention this incident in the article.
sounds like somebody so intent on race baiting they can’t keep their prejudices straight.
With all the other hoodlums on this team nobody will know he’s there.
Who’s a bigger turd, Brown or Mixon?
Let’s not act like Mixon is some sort of constant woman beater. This was an isolated incident from years ago when he was 18. I’d understand all the outrage if Mixon came home to his girlfriend one night, after she made him his favorite dinner and dessert, and since he had a tough day and she didn’t put enough chocolate frosting on the cake she made him, he decided to crush her face in. That kinda guy is a true scumbag. This random bar girl shoved him, called him a racial slur, and slapped him before he took a swing. Should he have hauled off and decked her? Absolutely not. She’s less than half his size, he could have easily walked away from the situation. But unfortunately for him, he didn’t. He let his anger take over. But that’s not the point, point is he wasn’t the aggressor. He didn’t run up to some random person and start swinging. That’s the kind of thing that would warrant this sort of outrage. I’m fairly certain if the video didn’t come out he’d have been a top 10 pick (kinda sad it takes a video to be released years after an incident befor there’s any real public outrage). Since its been three years and he’s stayed out of trouble, I’d say Cincy got a hell of a steal getting this guy in round 2. If he screws up again, then they’ll have to eat some crow. But for now… Good for them.
Duh. Did he also admit that the sky is blue? The risk/reward was worth it to the Bengals. He’s a helluva player.
Peyton, no race baiting, just facts. You know what i said is true, but since you are a SJW you don’t have the guts to admit it.
The ugliness I’ve seen from people is eye opening throughout all of this.
Some who are supposed to be preaching forgiveness have some of the ugliest comments.
I mean Cincinnati is basically Kentucky, which that type of behavior is normal…
Mixon is a repeat offender. The case we have all seen on video, plus heard witness and police accounts. Mixon and his posse were harassing that girl and her colorful friend. They ducked into that deli/restaurant to escape. Mixon and his crew followed them in to continue the verbal assault. Mixon started the confrontation and he escalated the confrontation. Now he’ll be getting high fives from Pacman for knocking that b@#$% out. Gee, what could go wrong?
I feel sorry for Bengals fans having to deal with such a clueless owner and a culture that encourages that type of behavior.
I hear the Bengals are looking into hiring Stanley Wilson as a life coach.
Ok, Mike, then how come you never brought Ray Rice in for a tryout?
Honestly, how many of us did not do stupid sh!t when we were 18? I never hit a woman, but I did plenty of dumb things. I have no problem giving Mixon a second chance, but it should definitely be clear it is one strike and you’re out.
wow, Yankees, you are clueless. She wasnt “random.” Mixon harassed her at another bar before this occurred. And please don’t give me this bs that she called him a racial slur. Mixon is a coward, all cowards are liars, so he made up the racial slur part to excuse his assault on the woman. Grow up dude, these guys are athletes, not heroes, especially not this dude.
The risk is only for the women of Cincinnati. But yeah, there’s only two incidents that we know of of him assaulting a woman. One yelled at him and one gave him a ticket. The other ones haven’t been proven. Definitely a straight up classy dude who deserves multiple chances. Kids are getting tossed from their universities for Making racist remarks or racist snap chats. He had the opportunity to get a free college degree after beating the snot out of a woman and disrespecting a city employee. But no second chances? You’re all morons who encourage this type of behavior. Every team should take hard line stance against this type of behavior. My team drafted one of these guys too in Brantley. If he’s found to have done what he’s accused of, cut him. I could care less about what he could do on a football field. I’m not going to root for this guy if he put his hands on a woman because I have zero respect for a woman beater. Disturbing how many people on here support that kind of behavior or don’t think it’s a big deal.
John Mara said something similar about Josh brown last year.
The arrogance of some teams, the media, etc, for excusing these teams who knowingly take on proven criminals, as if they’re not responsible for enabling these behaviors by hiring them.
While we are highlighting sexual abuse and child abuse, can we also highlight all those who have fathered children out of wedlock?
That seems to me a blend of sexual AND child abuse.
This is how they try to mitigate risk. Write some total BS about how this is about second chances and not about wining at all costs. This way, if the thing blows up in their face, they can say “we tried to help him, we’re all about faith and forgiveness” instead of the alternative interpretation which is “we have no integrity and we would play Charles Manson at middle linebacker if we thought he he could lead the league in tackles”
blah773 says:
May 5, 2017 9:18 AM
no worries, mike – he’s a great fit in that locker room.
With who? Dalton, AJ Green, Gio, LaFell, Eifert, Boyd, Atkins, Dunlap, Kirkpatrick, Iloka and Williams? Those guys are practically angels off the field. No, can’t be them. You must mean Burfict. But Mixon isn’t considered “dirty” and Burfict hasn’t broken a single law. Hmm…I got it! You were talking about Pacman. Got anyone else he will “fit right in” with? No?
Yeah. That’s what I thought. Lemming mentality at it’s finest. People eat up whatever biased garbage they read with no independent thought whatsoever.
Hmmm, I wonder if PFT gets all worked up about sports writers and sportscasters that have criminal records???????
It is always interesting how the media drives a teams profile into the dirt, or glorifies them. Adam Jones is the lone off the field troublemaker on this team. I would be the first to tell you he needs to be cut because he is a repeat offender. He has used his second chance’s up. For years now, gone is Odell Thurman and the cast of off field troublemakers. Look at all the other teams with multiple player issues off the field that were recently drafted with problems. The holier than thou New England Patriots, who wouldn’t have Mixon on their board, but knew Aaron Hernandez was loaded with problems before they drafted him per their senior vp. That is why they structured his contract with an opt out and controlled 75% of his pay initially. I am sure this will be structured for Mixon too. I do believe in second chances, I hope this kid has learned to be a man and will contribute from this platform a positive influence from this.
Mixon FOLLOWED the girl into the bar after arguing with her, he then SLUGGED her.
This is America, and everyone gets a second chance. I didn’t make up the rules, we all did. That’s democracy. I also think it would be horrible if the woman was banned from employment for slapping Mixon. She gets a second chance too.
heymister24 says:
May 5, 2017 10:10 AM
Mixon FOLLOWED the girl into the bar after arguing with her, he then SLUGGED her.
Facts, son. Get some.
Those are nowhere near the FACTS. Mixon was 18, he could not have “followed her into a bar”. SHE hit him first!!!!!! Holy cannoli. Next, you’ll be claiming he r a p e d orphan children!!!!!
How much more theatrical hand-wringing is needed here? The guy hit someone, once, three years ago, and by all accounts has had no issues before or since.
This isn’t about what he did – it’s about people who can’t separate their emotion over a years-old video of one moment from their rational brain, which knows it’s not the present tense.
Of COURSE it was an awful thing to do. How hard is it for people completely unaffected by it to say their piece & move on?
Why has there been SO many articles ripping the Bengals for drafting Mixon? Where is the constant wave of articles ripping these teams?
Raiders – Gareon Conley – Rape Accusation
Cowboys -Jourdan Lewis -dragged his girlfriend by throat
Browns – Caleb Brantley – Punched a girl’s tooth out
Colts – Dalvin Cook – too much to list
Ravens – Tim Williams – Weapons and drug charges
I didn’t even know about some of these until I looked it up.
“The Bengals take pride in our hometown and want to provide winning football on the field and successful players off the field,” Brown wrote. “That is the reason we drafted Joe – ”
If Brown really had pride in his hometown then he would cut Pacman Jones after he wished death upon a local police officer for simply doing his job. He would do everything he can to ensure this team was capable of winning a Super Bowl, instead doing the minimum to ensure this team can compete.
Firing a coach that has gone 0-7 in the playoffs would be a step in the right direction, retaining your two best offensive lineman when the star QB & WR are in the prime of their careers would be another step.
If Brown has pride and is doing everything he can to win and hasn’t done it in a more than a quarter of a century then maybe he should remove himself from the equation, since he is the only constant.
“The guy hit someone”. The 230# guy followed the 120# girl,, she pushed him away, and he then slugged her face to pieces.
Please don’t have any daughters…..it’s sad that the”men” of today lack the guts to turn the other cheek and the brains to avoid being in such situations.
Mixon does deserve a second chance…….but another hint of this behavior and he is gone.
@PFT loves the Steelers
Media has hyped this incident so much it gets a ton of clicks.
Clicks = $$$
Has the woman ever been charged with assault? She pushed and grabbed Mixon first around the throat. She initiated the physical confrontation and only because she ended up getting the worst from her violent outburst she gets a free pass.
I still love the line at the beginning of this story.
“Of course they did.” That sums up the Bengals right there!
“Thank you Captain Obvious…”
Nofoolnodrool says:
May 5, 2017 11:02 AM
” In this case, the risk has an upside as well as a downside.”
“In this case”?
Isn’t the existence of a potential upside and a potential downside the very thing that defines “risk”?
Typical coach and player quotes, even when they’re slightly intelligible, are nothing more than verbal landfill. I can’t believe that you guys repeatedly publish inane quotes such as this without ever questioning them.
Dalvin Cook went to Minnesota… they are a lot like Cincy though in how they overlook turd behavior. Exhibit A: Adrian Peterson
PFT loves the Steelers says:
May 5, 2017 10:44 AM
Why has there been SO many articles ripping the Bengals for drafting Mixon? Where is the constant wave of articles ripping these teams?
Raiders – Gareon Conley – Rape Accusation
Cowboys -Jourdan Lewis -dragged his girlfriend by throat
Browns – Caleb Brantley – Punched a girl’s tooth out
Colts – Dalvin Cook – too much to list
Ravens – Tim Williams – Weapons and drug charges
dwinsgames says:
May 5, 2017 9:47 AM
Honestly, how many of us did not do stupid sh!t when we were 18? I never hit a woman, but I did plenty of dumb things. I have no problem giving Mixon a second chance, but it should definitely be clear it is one strike and you’re out.
Saying something idotic when drunk is stupid. Punching a women and breaking three bones in her face is a felony.
Mixon already had his one chance. Thy guys should feel lucky that he is not in jail.
hey NoFool, just remove the “No” . “Teachable Moment?” Go teach your kids, we don’t care about your lessons here.
So Mixon wasn’t following her? From another place? She wasn’t trying to get him away from her? So she just walked up to him and shoved him for no reason. I see!
PFT loves the Steelers says:
May 5, 2017 10:44 AM
Why has there been SO many articles ripping the Bengals for drafting Mixon? Where is the constant wave of articles ripping these teams?
Raiders – Gareon Conley – Rape Accusation
You’re really comparing an accusation that surfaced the day before the draft to what everybody saw Mixon do on video?
Another thing, to this day Gareon Conley hasn’t even been charged.
There’s no defending Mike Brown.
It wouldn’t be AS bad if the Bungles actually won something so they could at least say they’re smarter than the teams that pass on these guys.
But the Bungles don’t win sh*t. They just look like goons.
As a fan, I make no decisions on who we draft, how much we pay the players, nor how the PR is handled for any of the players. My job as a fan is to simply route for the cards that I’m dealt with. So, as a Bengals fan, I welcome Joe Mixon and hope he creates havoc for opposing defenses. My other hope is that he continues to reach out in some form of community service that would show remorse for the hideous act he committed. Again, I can’t call Joe and tell him to do it…….I can only hope!!
You should never punch a women or a man….
However I have a long list of both types over the years who I would have loved to have popped in the face…..and all would have been well deserved.
But I still would have been wrong….
But from the movement I started my swing to the movement that my knuckles left their face I would have been completely satisfied and justified.
The Bungles, the Cowpies, and the Pittsturd football team are really just farm teams for the federal prison system – there are so many lowlifes and human miscreants on these teams to conclude otherwise.
The Bungles selecting this player is actually what they do – they acquire the worst men and expect them to play that way and then claim they don’t play dirty.
Whoever says that in this country we believe in second chances obviously doesn’t read this message board
I think Mike Brown means well. He has a big heart and is very loyal but that has probably caused him to keep players and coaches that he should have moved on from.
Lewis would take Aaron Hernandez if he could.
PFT loves the Steelers says:
May 5, 2017 10:04 AM
blah773 says:
May 5, 2017 9:18 AM
no worries, mike – he’s a great fit in that locker room.
With who? Dalton, AJ Green, Gio, LaFell, Eifert, Boyd, Atkins, Dunlap, Kirkpatrick, Iloka and Williams? Those guys are practically angels off the field. No, can’t be them. You must mean Burfict. But Mixon isn’t considered “dirty” and Burfict hasn’t broken a single law. Hmm…I got it! You were talking about Pacman. Got anyone else he will “fit right in” with? No?
Yeah. That’s what I thought. Lemming mentality at it’s finest. People eat up whatever biased garbage they read with no independent thought whatsoever.
I meant he disappears in the post-season. Sheesh. Sensitive much?
If I am Ray Rice I am suing the NFL over this…
Jeesh people… So much anger here. Let’s look at the facts here: He seriously injured a woman, she forgave him, his draft stock fell simply because a video of the incident was released, he was drafted because a team looked at it as an isolated incident (and they’re probably right), he’s going to play, and he’s likely going to play very well. Will he ever be in trouble with the law again? Time will tell. But as of now Cincy is quietly putting together an insanely good football team. I’m a Giants fan but it’s hard to not notice the talent the Bengals have acquired… For their sake I just hope Marvin Lewis doesn’t screw it all up (again).
In Bengals owner Mike Brown’s defense look at how well the Adam Jones signing turned out.
I hate when people bring up other player indiscretions to cover or accept behavior from other players. They have nothing to do with each other. Fact is the Mixon payed his debt to society. Would I draft him, no, but that’s not relevant . What is relevant is the environment he is going to. I think most agree its not the most productive for him to be in. That ‘s the big issue.
Burfict, Jones, and now Mixon? What could possibly go wrong here?
You don’t see joetoronto complaining about his Raiders signing Zamora, who was caught on video beating a dog. Hypocrite!
Do we need to revisit the lionization of accessory-to-murder Ray Lewis?
The death threat targeted at Vontaze Burfict by a Steeler on social media?
Every NFL team has — or has had — guys who have done some ugly off field stuff. Lately, the Bengals have had very little of that.
But the media — and their lemmings — flock to declare Cincinnati as the capital of miscreant behavior. And that’s because it masks the problems of their own favored franchises — for whom this same media and same lemming fans fabricate all kinds of heroic narratives, lacking the intellectual honesty to acknowledge that those franchises have had just as many on field and off field incidents, and in many cases more.
thun5der says:
May 5, 2017 11:45 AM
hey NoFool, just remove the “No” . “Teachable Moment?” Go teach your kids, we don’t care about your lessons here.
The WE you speak of couldn’t possibly your cell block mates? Immature to attack the messenger and disregard the message.. go ahead be a tough woman beater……fool.
Am I allowed to say that Amelia Molitor had been arrested multiple times before this incident, and at the time, had a warrant out for her arrest? She did throw the first blow in the altercation. If she was black and Mixon was white, wouldn’t we be singing a whole different song on this one? Yeah, but…….