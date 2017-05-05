Bills add 13 undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT

The Bills don’t have a General Manager at the moment, but that didn’t stop them from adding 13 undrafted free agents to their roster on Friday.

It also didn’t stop them from deciding to pass on wide receiver Sammy Watkins‘ option for the 2018 season and the team added two more wide receivers to the team as part of the free agent group. Brandon Reilly walked on at Nebraska and caught 70 passes for the Cornhuskers, none bigger than a last-second touchdown to beat Michigan State in 2015.

Daikiel Shorts is the other new addition at wideout. He caught at least one pass in 27 consecutive games during his career at West Virginia, where he was a teammate of safety Jeremy Tyler. Tyler also agreed to a contract with the Bills.

The rest of the undrafted group is Tennessee tight end Jason Croom, Buffalo running back Jordan Johnson, South Carolina defensive end Marquavius Lewis, Idaho punter Austin Rehkow, Georgia guard Greg Pyke, Nicholls State safety B.T. Sanders, West Georgia cornerback Marcus Sayles, Louisville tight end Keith Towbridge, Virginia Tech defensive tackle Nigel Williams and New Haven guard Zach Voytek.