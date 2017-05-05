Bills make it clear they are hiring a G.M., interview Brian Gaine

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

The Bills announced an interview with Texans personnel exec Brian Gaine on Friday and they made it clear that Gaine was interviewing for the General Manager job formerly held by Doug Whaley.

That was a change from their announcement after Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane interviewed on Thursday. They called Beane a “front office candidate” rather than a General Manager candidate, but clarified that on Friday that Beane also interviewed for Whaley’s old job.

The semantic issue in Thursday’s announcement suggested that the eventual hire in the front office might not have final say on the team’s personnel decisions. That reaction flowed out of numerous reports that coach Sean McDermott had a lot of say in this year’s draft, which occurred before Whaley was relieved of his duties.

McDermott will surely continue to have a big voice in the team’s direction, but Friday’s clarification sets up a more traditional structure in Buffalo than one might have gotten on Thursday.