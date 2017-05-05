Broncos cut three players to make room for rookies

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 5, 2017, 7:16 AM EDT

The Broncos are going to sign 15 undrafted rookies soon, but they had to make room for them first.

Via Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post, the Broncos released three players to make room for all the new additions.

Denver waived defensive end Iosia Iosia, wide receiver Mekale McKay and long snapper Jeff Overbaugh.

Iosia spent the last week of last season on their practice squad, and he and the other two signed future contracts in January.

With those moves and the addition of Jamaal Charles, the Broncos would be up to the 90-man roster limit.