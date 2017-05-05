Broncos take season tickets from those who sold theirs in 2016

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT

The Denver Broncos have developed a new strategy for dealing with season-ticket holders who don’t use their season tickets. The Broncos have rescinded their rights.

According to the Denver Post, the team took away roughly 400 season tickets based on electronic tracking of the resale market. The team calls it an appropriate “weeding out” of the season-ticket base aimed at putting “more tickets in the hands of Denver Broncos fans.”

Some customers are upset, questioning the process of identifying that season-ticket holders did not use their tickets once in 2016 and arguing that no warning was given regarding the possible loss of season-ticket privileges.

The Broncos have a 75,000-person waiting list, so they can afford to eject those who may be selling tickets to fans of the visiting team and ensure that true Broncos fans get the seats.