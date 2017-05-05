Broncos take season tickets from those who sold theirs in 2016

The Denver Broncos have developed a new strategy for dealing with season-ticket holders who don’t use their season tickets. The Broncos have rescinded their rights.
According to the Denver Post, the team took away roughly 400 season tickets based on electronic tracking of the resale market. The team calls it an appropriate “weeding out” of the season-ticket base aimed at putting “more tickets in the hands of Denver Broncos fans.”
Some customers are upset, questioning the process of identifying that season-ticket holders did not use their tickets once in 2016 and arguing that no warning was given regarding the possible loss of season-ticket privileges.
The Broncos have a 75,000-person waiting list, so they can afford to eject those who may be selling tickets to fans of the visiting team and ensure that true Broncos fans get the seats.
“…and ensure that true Broncos cans get the seats.”
I have heard Broncos fans called a lot worse things than cans
Good
Not a Broncos fan, but I don’t blame them in the least for doing this. A lot of deserving and loyal local fans of teams are unable to get their hands on season tickets because there are others who don’t care about anything other than making money. You can argue that teams make money, why not fans? Well, between fans who want to make money and loyal fans who just want to go to the game but can’t, I’ll side with the loyal fans who want to support their team.
Barrel Man never would have sold his season tickets t0 anyone, ever….
Just saying….. RIP Barrel Man
Considering you make them absorb two meaningless Pre-season games, at regular season rates, that’s a pretty callous thing to do.
“Questioning the process of identifying that season-ticket holders did not use their tickets once in 2016.”
Who would have wanted to see that team claim third place in their division anyway? I totally understand them not wanting to go to a single game last year. Just wait till next year!
I love this. Way to pave the way for real fans Elway. I wasn’t a fan of yours in your playing days, but as a 49ers Faithful to the bone, in the now I have become quite the fan and this just adds more reason to be one. Hopefully Lynch and York are taking note.
If Jimmy Haslam did that, no one would be able to attend Browns games
Sometimes things come up and you can’t go to a game. You bought the tickets and now own them. Why can’t you sell them? How do they know you didn’t sell them to another Broncos fan?
Interesting if the Buffalo Sabres see this. A lot of people (me included) don’t go to games when Toronto is in town as their fans pay crazy amounts to purchase tickets (you can pay a good chunk of your season ticket bill with what they will pa for the Buffalo games) – and then since there are so many of them there it is real annoying to watch the games as a Sabre fan.
Not a Broncos fan, but I like this. Phins Up!
wininer says:
I love this. Way to pave the way for real fans Elway.
==================================
How do you know he made the decision on tickets?
Well run organization. Good job.
“Sometimes things come up and you can’t go to a game.” – It appears that the Broncos penalized the ticket owners who sold multiple, or all times during the season. There are only 10 games (counting 2 preseason), if you can’t make it to most of them why did you buy them? To make a profit selling them, of course.
“How do they know you didn’t sell them to another Broncos fan?” – Season ticket owners are usually big shots who can’t be bothered to sell tickets themselves, especially when ticket-brokers will pay them a big price. Selling season tickets has become big business.
“arguing that no warning was given regarding the possible loss of season-ticket privileges”
Haha, that’s because scalping tickets is illegal. What kind of a warning were you looking for?
Eh, I don’t mind this. If they can show that you didn’t attend a single game, then you aren’t a true season ticket holder, you are a re-seller. Just because you don’t have letterhead or pay taxes doesn’t change that. If they want to sell their tickets directly, and not to a re-seller, I see no problem with that
I don’t see how anyone can complain about how they chose the people excluded if the process was only people that didn’t attend a single game. I could see if you only did 2-3 division games or something, it was a busy year, whatever. Not a single game? That’s a business, not a passion
If they paid PSL, they deserve to do what they want with their tickets.
Can’t believe people are OK with this. This is very much a garbage move. I love this talk about loyalty too. I love my sports but when they show me some loyalty I worry about how fans show theirs. There is no loyalty there, only business. It is that same train of thought that gets the public to tax themselves so the owners can make billions. Its good for the team man.
When John Elway starts acting like Dan Snyder little good can follow.
Smart business. Keep hometown fans in the stands so they can buy that merch., more likely to opt into other things as well. The people whose tickets were rescinded, you can always buy them on stubhub…