Broncos take season tickets from those who sold theirs in 2016

The Denver Broncos have developed a new strategy for dealing with season-ticket holders who don’t use their season tickets. The Broncos have rescinded their rights.
According to the Denver Post, the team took away roughly 400 season tickets based on electronic tracking of the resale market. The team calls it an appropriate “weeding out” of the season-ticket base aimed at putting “more tickets in the hands of Denver Broncos fans.”
Some customers are upset, questioning the process of identifying that season-ticket holders did not use their tickets once in 2016 and arguing that no warning was given regarding the possible loss of season-ticket privileges.
The Broncos have a 75,000-person waiting list, so they can afford to eject those who may be selling tickets to fans of the visiting team and ensure that true Broncos fans get the seats.
I have heard Broncos fans called a lot worse things than cans
Good
Not a Broncos fan, but I don’t blame them in the least for doing this. A lot of deserving and loyal local fans of teams are unable to get their hands on season tickets because there are others who don’t care about anything other than making money. You can argue that teams make money, why not fans? Well, between fans who want to make money and loyal fans who just want to go to the game but can’t, I’ll side with the loyal fans who want to support their team.
Barrel Man never would have sold his season tickets t0 anyone, ever….
Just saying….. RIP Barrel Man
Considering you make them absorb two meaningless Pre-season games, at regular season rates, that’s a pretty callous thing to do.
“Questioning the process of identifying that season-ticket holders did not use their tickets once in 2016.”
Who would have wanted to see that team claim third place in their division anyway? I totally understand them not wanting to go to a single game last year. Just wait till next year!
I love this. Way to pave the way for real fans Elway. I wasn’t a fan of yours in your playing days, but as a 49ers Faithful to the bone, in the now I have become quite the fan and this just adds more reason to be one. Hopefully Lynch and York are taking note.
If Jimmy Haslam did that, no one would be able to attend Browns games
Sometimes things come up and you can’t go to a game. You bought the tickets and now own them. Why can’t you sell them? How do they know you didn’t sell them to another Broncos fan?
Interesting if the Buffalo Sabres see this. A lot of people (me included) don’t go to games when Toronto is in town as their fans pay crazy amounts to purchase tickets (you can pay a good chunk of your season ticket bill with what they will pa for the Buffalo games) – and then since there are so many of them there it is real annoying to watch the games as a Sabre fan.
Not a Broncos fan, but I like this. Phins Up!
wininer says:
I love this. Way to pave the way for real fans Elway.
==================================
How do you know he made the decision on tickets?
Well run organization. Good job.
“Sometimes things come up and you can’t go to a game.” – It appears that the Broncos penalized the ticket owners who sold multiple, or all times during the season. There are only 10 games (counting 2 preseason), if you can’t make it to most of them why did you buy them? To make a profit selling them, of course.
“How do they know you didn’t sell them to another Broncos fan?” – Season ticket owners are usually big shots who can’t be bothered to sell tickets themselves, especially when ticket-brokers will pay them a big price. Selling season tickets has become big business.
“arguing that no warning was given regarding the possible loss of season-ticket privileges”
Haha, that’s because scalping tickets is illegal. What kind of a warning were you looking for?
Eh, I don’t mind this. If they can show that you didn’t attend a single game, then you aren’t a true season ticket holder, you are a re-seller. Just because you don’t have letterhead or pay taxes doesn’t change that. If they want to sell their tickets directly, and not to a re-seller, I see no problem with that
I don’t see how anyone can complain about how they chose the people excluded if the process was only people that didn’t attend a single game. I could see if you only did 2-3 division games or something, it was a busy year, whatever. Not a single game? That’s a business, not a passion
If they paid PSL, they deserve to do what they want with their tickets.
Can’t believe people are OK with this. This is very much a garbage move. I love this talk about loyalty too. I love my sports but when they show me some loyalty I worry about how fans show theirs. There is no loyalty there, only business. It is that same train of thought that gets the public to tax themselves so the owners can make billions. Its good for the team man.
When John Elway starts acting like Dan Snyder little good can follow.
Smart business. Keep hometown fans in the stands so they can buy that merch., more likely to opt into other things as well. The people whose tickets were rescinded, you can always buy them on stubhub…
I’m sure the bronco understand that due to work or vacation, a fan might have to miss a game or two during the season. I don’t know this for sure but it sounds like they were targeting the folks who sold their ticket week after week. If that’s the case, then I don’t blame them.
I’m sure the Broncos understand that due to work or vacation, a fan might have to miss a game or two during the season. I don’t know this for sure but it sounds like they were targeting the folks who sold their ticket week after week. If that’s the case, then I don’t blame them.
So how does the NFL Ticket Exchange factor into this? Are those resale seats excluded from being “weeded” out but Stubhub gets canceled? Face the facts…NFL Exchange was created for one reason…to capitalize on the resale market because NFL realized there was MONEY TO BE MADE.
Very big brother.
So what is next?
Hey we take your money in advance season ticket holder, you didn’t wear a jersey to the game, sorry you’re out.
Hey we take your money in advance season ticket holder, you weren’t cheering loud enough, sorry you’re out.
Hey we take your money in advance season ticket holder, you only spent 35 bucks on concessions, sorry you’re out.
Unless there’s a clause in the ticket purchase that prohibits resale there should be one hell of a lawsuit coming against the Broncos.
LMAO! The Broncos are D-Bags!
ravensbob says:
May 5, 2017 7:03 PM
If they paid PSL, they deserve to do what they want with their tickets.
——
They did not pay a PSL.. that was something that was never going to happen when FKA Invesco was built in 1999-2001.
love this
This is utter bs. Once the Broncos sell them to the season ticket holder, they don’t own the tickets anymore and the person who bought them should he able to do whatever they want with them. Just another way big corporations and the government can control the masses. It’s anti-capitalism.
You jokers supporting this need to get your head checked. This is NOT how capitalism works. You paid for your season tickets and it’s your right to do whatever the heck you want with them. The Broncos will get sued over this. Can they “afford it”? Probably. But, they’ll keep getting sued as long as they do this and it’ll be a bigger PR nightmare the more it happens.
just tells you not to use the NFL sponsored “Ticket Exchange”
I’m a Pats fan who owned Dolphin season tickets for years I was not asked to pledge a loyalty oath or anything go figure .
Zieg Heil mein Elway
Broncos are looking like United Airlines…
Sorry to hear.
As a Chargers fan (but it could be a fan of any team) who likes to visit other stadiums, I rely on season ticket holders who sell their seats.
Guessing those of you think that the Broncos are wrong for doing this aren’t on your team’s waiting list for tickets. I think it’s a brilliant move and I hope other teams follow suit.
I’m betting that targeting those who didn’t use their tickets at all in 2016 was the first step and they then tracked those tickets back further in time to minimize chance of error. If that’s the case, those who were caught deserve no sympathy and won’t get any from the 75,000 folks waiting to take their spot.
I’m a Chiefs fan so this will be the one and only time I’ll ever say this…Well done, Broncos!
Fantastic – I’ve been on the waiting list since 1973 and I have about 50 yrs left to wait, by then I’ll be 113 yrs old – I can wait.
I’m assuming they have an appeal process in place so someone who legitedly missed the season for military deployment or medical reasons have some recourse.
America loves it corporate socialist policies which kills free enterprise.
The underlying article says one person affected had missed games due to a collapsed lung, and another sold his tickets so he could afford to pay for cancer treatments for his mother in law. The Broncos seem to constantly look for new ways to be scumbags.
Example #2045 of how the NFL and its individual teams could care less about us, the fans.
Greed-todays driving force.
I’d love to see the Packers try something like this.
One thing I did notice when I shopped for secondary Broncos tickets, the prices were higher than a giraffes … backside. It was $200+ to a non-divisional regular season game, upper corner, three rows from sitting outside.
Whether this action will change things for average fans remains to be seen.
I smell more of the arrogant Elway here and a lot of the fams should just dump the Broncos altogether.
Either way the Broncos will get a purple participation ribbon by the time the Patriots are done winning another SB.
aqibhasmorepick6sthantylaw says:
May 5, 2017 7:27 PM
ravensbob says:
May 5, 2017 7:03 PM
If they paid PSL, they deserve to do what they want with their tickets.
——
They did not pay a PSL.. that was something that was never going to happen when FKA Invesco was built in 1999-2001.
– – – –
This is correct.
Actually, all of us living in the “six-county metro area” were paying for our own PSLs by way of the MFSD tax, and it wasn’t paid off until 2012! (the stadium opened the night before 9/11, 2001, still remember McCaffrey shattering his leg on a hit by Giants S Shaun Williams, but I digress…)
So if they ever decide to move the team, there will be hell to pay…