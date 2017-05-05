 Skip to content

Colt Lyerla escapes from corrections center

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT
AP

He’s loose. Literally.

Former NFL tight end Colt Lyerla, who had a limited stint with the Packers, has escaped from custody in Oregon.

Lyerla reportedly bolted through the window of a minimum-security facility, two months in to a six-month sentence. He has a string of drug and forgery arrests, and he’ll now face felony charges, if/when he’s caught.

A promising talent at tight end, problems at Oregon put him in the NFL prematurely, and a knee injury ended his Packers career before it ever could begin.

60 Responses to “Colt Lyerla escapes from corrections center”
  1. mikelitoris1 says: May 5, 2017 2:08 PM

    Bengals hoping he makes it to Cincy in time for a tryout.

  2. cheeseisfattening says: May 5, 2017 2:11 PM

    It is too bad that his knee injury ended his Packers career despite his shady past at that time.

  3. kylecleric says: May 5, 2017 2:13 PM

    What? Why?

  4. gsomatt says: May 5, 2017 2:14 PM

    I saw the play where he tried to hurdle a tackler. I wonder how his life might have been had he not gotten hurt on that play.

  5. waynefontesismyfather says: May 5, 2017 2:18 PM

    Just have a US Marshal stakeout at the Greyhound terminal in Dallas and Cincinnati. He’ll turn up at one or the other.

  6. elyasm says: May 5, 2017 2:19 PM

    He’s at the 20… the 10… he could go… all… the… way!

  7. stewart09 says: May 5, 2017 2:20 PM

    Two months into 6 month sentence in a minimum security prison hmm.. either he’s a complete moron or needs serious mental help.. he’s going to real prison when they find him..

  8. irishking says: May 5, 2017 2:21 PM

    the guy could not even serve a short 6 month sentence at a minimum security facility.

  9. stipez says: May 5, 2017 2:23 PM

    Couldn’t make it 6 months?

    Now try 6 years.

  10. teal379 says: May 5, 2017 2:26 PM

    Sounds like someone was having issues with the sisters….

  11. phinatic29 says: May 5, 2017 2:27 PM

    This kid is brilliant. That minimum security place was way too cushy.

  12. metalup666 says: May 5, 2017 2:27 PM

    “Just have a US Marshal stakeout at the Greyhound terminal in Dallas and Cincinnati. He’ll turn up at one or the other.”

    You mean thriving cities where he could easily be seen? Nah, go to Detroit there are plenty of abandoned buildings and such for him to hide out in for years to come!

  13. wiscoregon says: May 5, 2017 2:28 PM

    Friday night! I may run into him at a bar on the Eastside of Portland tonight.

  14. dcpatfan says: May 5, 2017 2:29 PM

    addiction is strong.

    if you start craving that blast enough you will check out to go get it.

  15. irishking says: May 5, 2017 2:29 PM

    the call of drugs probably got the best of him.

  16. walker1191 says: May 5, 2017 2:29 PM

    gsomatt says:
    May 5, 2017 2:14 PM

    I saw the play where he tried to hurdle a tackler. I wonder how his life might have been had he not gotten hurt on that play.
    ————————————————————–
    Based on the sound judgement he seems to have exercised here, I think it is safe it was only a matter of time before he did something heroically stupid and killed is career.

  17. TB12#BLITZFOR6 says: May 5, 2017 2:30 PM

    6 months …….now hes looking a years….dummy

  18. absolutevisuals says: May 5, 2017 2:36 PM

    ” two months in to a six-month sentence”

    JUST DO THE TIME!

  19. waynefontesismyfather says: May 5, 2017 2:40 PM

    metalup666 says:
    “Just have a US Marshal stakeout at the Greyhound terminal in Dallas and Cincinnati. He’ll turn up at one or the other.”

    You mean thriving cities where he could easily be seen? Nah, go to Detroit there are plenty of abandoned buildings and such for him to hide out in for years to come!
    ^^^^^^^^
    Not disputing your statement, Detroit is a hell hole. I listed those other two cities as potential destinations for him because the football teams in those cities are known to employ felons so he should be able to find work.

  20. nathanp2013 says: May 5, 2017 2:41 PM

    6 months prison sentence really means 3-4

  21. thefan08 says: May 5, 2017 2:43 PM

    Not a smart cookie. Already served 2 months out of the 6 months. Now, he will be going for a longer sentence or worst yet, if he resist while been re-arrested by the marshals, he could get shot.

  22. phengv says: May 5, 2017 3:02 PM

    He’s white, they’ll forget about him or he’ll be fine by saying he’s mentally unstable.

  23. The Phantom Stranger says: May 5, 2017 3:05 PM

    Could a day go by without a story about a Packer getting arrested, suspended, or escaping from prison?

  24. The Phantom Stranger says: May 5, 2017 3:07 PM

    Six years in maximum security prison is nothing to this guy. He survived two months in Green Bay.

  25. schmitty2 says: May 5, 2017 3:10 PM

    You can take that 6 months and add a 0 to it.

  26. The Phantom Stranger says: May 5, 2017 3:22 PM

    Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    May 30, 2014 7:33 AM

    I think you all are about to see something special out of Colt and the rest of the Green Bay Packers.

  27. cheeseisfattening says: May 5, 2017 3:23 PM

    The Phantom Stranger says:
    May 5, 2017 3:05 PM
    Could a day go by without a story about a Packer getting arrested, suspended, or escaping from prison?
    ————-
    He heard the Ted Thompson was handing out free agent contracts like they were Packer stock and wanted to see if he could get one.

  28. 24hoursinaday24beersinacase says: May 5, 2017 3:24 PM

    He didnt want to miss OTA’S

  29. irishgary says: May 5, 2017 3:25 PM

    The Phantom Stranger says:
    May 5, 2017 3:05 PM
    Could a day go by without a story about a Packer getting arrested, suspended, or escaping from prison?
    _________________________________________

    Please let me know what yesterdays story was, or any this week. I must have missed them.

    Jealousy is horrible desease

  30. averagepete says: May 5, 2017 3:34 PM

    If I wanted news on a NBC site I’d look at NBC News.

  31. tyorkiv03 says: May 5, 2017 3:38 PM

    Did all that and couldn’t do 6 months. Lol. Tough guy football player. Soft a**

  32. wtfru2 says: May 5, 2017 3:39 PM

    Where’s dawoger, he’ll be hiding him in his basement bedroom.

  33. Carl Gerbschmidt says: May 5, 2017 3:39 PM

    The Phantom Stranger says:
    May 5, 2017 3:05 PM
    Could a day go by without a story about a Packer getting arrested, suspended, or escaping from prison?

    —————-

    Could a day go by without the Vikings never having won a Super Bowl? Oh no, that’s right, it can’t. and probalby never will.

  34. suckmyskittles says: May 5, 2017 3:44 PM

    Why? I mean he couldn’t have had a month left if not already moved to a halfway or about to be moved to one…

  35. khar9 says: May 5, 2017 3:47 PM

    hahaha dumb

  36. taeh324 says: May 5, 2017 3:54 PM

    averagepete says:
    May 5, 2017 3:34 PM
    If I wanted news on a NBC site I’d look at NBC News.

    __________________

    You do know that all there articles regardless if their strictly about football or not is considered news.

  37. GenXJ says: May 5, 2017 3:57 PM

    Did he really escape custody?
    Or is he competing against loudmouth Bennett for 1st team reps in gb?

  38. scotthochsdramaticweightgain1 says: May 5, 2017 3:59 PM

    Well, you gotta admit, he is elusive.

  39. The Phantom Stranger says: May 5, 2017 4:02 PM

    He escaped from prison almost as fast as he escaped Green Bay.

  40. scotthochsdramaticweightgain1 says: May 5, 2017 4:02 PM

    If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1,000 times: stick to light beer and weed and you’ll have a long and lucrative NFL career.

  41. dontcallmeshirley20 says: May 5, 2017 4:03 PM

    This post has nothing to do with this story…but….I gotta tell those who post to these boards on NBC Sports: I love reading these boards. You guys make some of the most clever and funny posts of any board (sports or otherwise) on the www. Some just make me laugh out loud. Thanks for the entertainment…

  42. raiderinva says: May 5, 2017 4:05 PM

    He must have received a letter from Aaron Hernandez telling him to make a break for it….. aint no street cred in minimal security yo.

  43. hrmlss says: May 5, 2017 4:09 PM

    Minnesota signed him to the standard former Packer contract, and he wanted to get to mini camp!

  44. ariani1985 says: May 5, 2017 4:14 PM

    probably thought he was still stuck in green Bay.

  45. halfful says: May 5, 2017 4:18 PM

    Not quite as daring as escaping from “The Rock” but somebody will probably want to write a book about it and prepare the screen play.

  46. wgeekphill says: May 5, 2017 4:22 PM

    Reminds me a bit of the Titus Young Detroit Lions situation, only less violent/more stupid. Same position, too. Maybe they’ll wind up being cell mates.

  47. Purple People Eaters says: May 5, 2017 4:25 PM

    C’mon guys, all of our teams have warts. Can’t we all just get along?

  48. bassplucker says: May 5, 2017 4:28 PM

    Reminds me a bit of the Titus Young Detroit Lions situation, only less violent/more stupid. Same position, too. Maybe they’ll wind up being cell mates.
    ———————
    Ummm, Titas Young was a WR2/3. Lyerla was a TE. Thanks for playing though.

  49. psousa1 says: May 5, 2017 4:29 PM

    never realized this sh!t for brains ever got a shot in the NFL…..

  50. jacksquat99 says: May 5, 2017 4:31 PM

    He couldn’t put up with being corn holed for another 4 months.

  51. bos8888 says: May 5, 2017 4:41 PM

    Wonder if he’s a friend of Michael Scofield?

  52. tootitan says: May 5, 2017 4:45 PM

    Just in time for training camp!

  53. concretechuckles says: May 5, 2017 4:46 PM

    I like his moxie, can he block and play Special Teams?

  54. rustytrumbone says: May 5, 2017 4:50 PM

    Get to Dallas and Jerry will sign you and call you a real team leader

  55. monkeyboymotors says: May 5, 2017 4:52 PM

    what? A former Packer was in trouble with the law? I can’t believe it! Say it’s not so Ted!

  56. burghfanincincy says: May 5, 2017 5:26 PM

    The Stupid is strong in this one.

  57. Ferdinand says: May 5, 2017 7:08 PM

    UPDATE: He has been found and is receiving treatment for a drug overdose.

  58. theaveragecharlie says: May 5, 2017 7:27 PM

    He’s going to Minnesota, where all washed up Packers go to die.

  59. chris1cat says: May 5, 2017 7:38 PM

    They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but three sum it up.

    ” Poor Melted Cheeeeeeeeeser”

    I hope his family finds him, like quick.

  60. smedley61 says: May 5, 2017 7:45 PM

    Going to be longer than six months now. What a moron.

Leave a Reply

