Colt Lyerla escapes from corrections center

He’s loose. Literally.
Former NFL tight end Colt Lyerla, who had a limited stint with the Packers, has escaped from custody in Oregon.
Lyerla reportedly bolted through the window of a minimum-security facility, two months in to a six-month sentence. He has a string of drug and forgery arrests, and he’ll now face felony charges, if/when he’s caught.
A promising talent at tight end, problems at Oregon put him in the NFL prematurely, and a knee injury ended his Packers career before it ever could begin.
Bengals hoping he makes it to Cincy in time for a tryout.
It is too bad that his knee injury ended his Packers career despite his shady past at that time.
What? Why?
I saw the play where he tried to hurdle a tackler. I wonder how his life might have been had he not gotten hurt on that play.
Just have a US Marshal stakeout at the Greyhound terminal in Dallas and Cincinnati. He’ll turn up at one or the other.
He’s at the 20… the 10… he could go… all… the… way!
Two months into 6 month sentence in a minimum security prison hmm.. either he’s a complete moron or needs serious mental help.. he’s going to real prison when they find him..
the guy could not even serve a short 6 month sentence at a minimum security facility.
Couldn’t make it 6 months?
Now try 6 years.
Sounds like someone was having issues with the sisters….
This kid is brilliant. That minimum security place was way too cushy.
Friday night! I may run into him at a bar on the Eastside of Portland tonight.
addiction is strong.
if you start craving that blast enough you will check out to go get it.
the call of drugs probably got the best of him.
gsomatt says:
May 5, 2017 2:14 PM
Based on the sound judgement he seems to have exercised here, I think it is safe it was only a matter of time before he did something heroically stupid and killed is career.
6 months …….now hes looking a years….dummy
” two months in to a six-month sentence”
JUST DO THE TIME!
metalup666 says:
Not disputing your statement, Detroit is a hell hole. I listed those other two cities as potential destinations for him because the football teams in those cities are known to employ felons so he should be able to find work.
6 months prison sentence really means 3-4
Not a smart cookie. Already served 2 months out of the 6 months. Now, he will be going for a longer sentence or worst yet, if he resist while been re-arrested by the marshals, he could get shot.
He’s white, they’ll forget about him or he’ll be fine by saying he’s mentally unstable.
Could a day go by without a story about a Packer getting arrested, suspended, or escaping from prison?
Six years in maximum security prison is nothing to this guy. He survived two months in Green Bay.
You can take that 6 months and add a 0 to it.
Carl Gerbschmidt says:
May 30, 2014 7:33 AM
I think you all are about to see something special out of Colt and the rest of the Green Bay Packers.
The Phantom Stranger says:
May 5, 2017 3:05 PM
He heard the Ted Thompson was handing out free agent contracts like they were Packer stock and wanted to see if he could get one.
He didnt want to miss OTA’S
The Phantom Stranger says:
May 5, 2017 3:05 PM
Please let me know what yesterdays story was, or any this week. I must have missed them.
Jealousy is horrible desease
If I wanted news on a NBC site I’d look at NBC News.
Did all that and couldn’t do 6 months. Lol. Tough guy football player. Soft a**
Where’s dawoger, he’ll be hiding him in his basement bedroom.
The Phantom Stranger says:
May 5, 2017 3:05 PM
Could a day go by without the Vikings never having won a Super Bowl? Oh no, that’s right, it can’t. and probalby never will.
Why? I mean he couldn’t have had a month left if not already moved to a halfway or about to be moved to one…
hahaha dumb
averagepete says:
May 5, 2017 3:34 PM
If I wanted news on a NBC site I’d look at NBC News.
You do know that all there articles regardless if their strictly about football or not is considered news.
Did he really escape custody?
Or is he competing against loudmouth Bennett for 1st team reps in gb?
Well, you gotta admit, he is elusive.
He escaped from prison almost as fast as he escaped Green Bay.
If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1,000 times: stick to light beer and weed and you’ll have a long and lucrative NFL career.
This post has nothing to do with this story…but….I gotta tell those who post to these boards on NBC Sports: I love reading these boards. You guys make some of the most clever and funny posts of any board (sports or otherwise) on the www. Some just make me laugh out loud. Thanks for the entertainment…
He must have received a letter from Aaron Hernandez telling him to make a break for it….. aint no street cred in minimal security yo.
Minnesota signed him to the standard former Packer contract, and he wanted to get to mini camp!
probably thought he was still stuck in green Bay.
Not quite as daring as escaping from “The Rock” but somebody will probably want to write a book about it and prepare the screen play.
Reminds me a bit of the Titus Young Detroit Lions situation, only less violent/more stupid. Same position, too. Maybe they’ll wind up being cell mates.
C’mon guys, all of our teams have warts. Can’t we all just get along?
Reminds me a bit of the Titus Young Detroit Lions situation, only less violent/more stupid. Same position, too. Maybe they’ll wind up being cell mates.
Ummm, Titas Young was a WR2/3. Lyerla was a TE. Thanks for playing though.
never realized this sh!t for brains ever got a shot in the NFL…..
He couldn’t put up with being corn holed for another 4 months.
Wonder if he’s a friend of Michael Scofield?
Just in time for training camp!
I like his moxie, can he block and play Special Teams?
Get to Dallas and Jerry will sign you and call you a real team leader
what? A former Packer was in trouble with the law? I can’t believe it! Say it’s not so Ted!
The Stupid is strong in this one.
UPDATE: He has been found and is receiving treatment for a drug overdose.
He’s going to Minnesota, where all washed up Packers go to die.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but three sum it up.
” Poor Melted Cheeeeeeeeeser”
I hope his family finds him, like quick.
Going to be longer than six months now. What a moron.