Colt Lyerla escapes from corrections center

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT

He’s loose. Literally.

Former NFL tight end Colt Lyerla, who had a limited stint with the Packers, has escaped from custody in Oregon.

Lyerla reportedly bolted through the window of a minimum-security facility, two months in to a six-month sentence. He has a string of drug and forgery arrests, and he’ll now face felony charges, if/when he’s caught.

A promising talent at tight end, problems at Oregon put him in the NFL prematurely, and a knee injury ended his Packers career before it ever could begin.