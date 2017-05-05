 Skip to content

Colt Lyerla escapes from prison

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT
AP

He’s loose. Literally.

Former NFL tight end Colt Lyerla, who had a limited stint with the Packers, has escaped from custody in Oregon.

Lyerla reportedly bolted through the window of a minimum-security facility, two months in to a six-month sentence. He has a string of drug and forgery arrests, and he’ll now face felony charges, if/when he’s caught.

A promising talent at tight end, problems at Oregon put him in the NFL prematurely, and a knee injury ended his Packers career before it ever could begin.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Green Bay Packers, Home, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Colt Lyerla escapes from prison”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!