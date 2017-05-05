Court releases Aaron Hernandez’s suicide note to his fiancée

Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez left multiple notes before committing suicide last month. Via ESPN.com, a Massachusetts court released the note left for his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez.
“Shay, you have always been my soul-mate and i want you to live life and know I’m always with you,” Hernandez wrote in the note to Jenkins-Hernandez. “I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel — literally! We split into two to come change the world! . . . I love you! Let [redacted] know how much I love her! Look after [redacted] and [redacted] for me — those are my boys. (YOU’RE RICH).”
Hernandez reportedly left two other notes, neither of which have been released. The note to Jenkins-Hernandez was released in response to a request for public records.
Hernandez had been serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Only five days before Hernandez killed himself, he had been acquitted of a double murder from July 2012 in Boston. His lawyer, Jose Baez, had expressed confidence regarding the ability to overturn the Lloyd conviction and win an acquittal during a retrial.
I bet he left a note for his boyfriend.
I hope she ends up (YOU’RE BROKE).
The woman in the courthouse or the guy 3 cells down?
Why are these notes being released by the court? The contents are none of anyone’s business except for the intended recipient. A suicide note is not meant for public consumption.
Whoever made the public records request is sick.
Hernandez has more courage and class than 50% of the players in the league today, and about 90% of those living off it in other fashions.
“(YOU’RE RICH)”
And boom go all the conspiracy theorists heads. Sounds like he also made old Jose’s life a little harder putting the state on the hook. He killed himself to get his conviction overturned so she would get his contractually withheld money. You left out the best part though Florio, Hernandez closed with “I Knew I loved You = Savage Garden.” That’s some tune for a Blood to close out his life with.
Shakespeare said it best:
“Nothing in his life became him like the leaving it”
I happily go in a cell with any (or all) of the heroes making the first three comments. It won’t take long.
Oh sure, he won’t even buy Shay her own car after signing a $40M contract, but he’ll kill himself so she can be rich?
Did he leave a note for the Pouncey brothers?
BIGGSHAUN says:
May 5, 2017 6:53 PM
Whoever made the public records request is sick.
=======================
Had you followed the link you would have found it was the Associated Press. His suicide and it’s ramifications are newsworthy, and news is their business