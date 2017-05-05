Court releases Aaron Hernandez’s suicide note to his fiancée

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez left multiple notes before committing suicide last month. Via ESPN.com, a Massachusetts court released the note left for his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez.

“Shay, you have always been my soul-mate and i want you to live life and know I’m always with you,” Hernandez wrote in the note to Jenkins-Hernandez. “I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel — literally! We split into two to come change the world! . . . I love you! Let [redacted] know how much I love her! Look after [redacted] and [redacted] for me — those are my boys. (YOU’RE RICH).”

Hernandez reportedly left two other notes, neither of which have been released. The note to Jenkins-Hernandez was released in response to a request for public records.

Hernandez had been serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Only five days before Hernandez killed himself, he had been acquitted of a double murder from July 2012 in Boston. His lawyer, Jose Baez, had expressed confidence regarding the ability to overturn the Lloyd conviction and win an acquittal during a retrial.