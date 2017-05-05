Davis Webb makes Eli Manning feel old

The Giants have made clear that it’s not Eli Manning’s job to mentor rookie quarterback Davis Webb. But Webb treated Manning more like a coach than a peer when the two met for the first time.
“I just wanted to welcome him to the team, let him know if he has any questions or needs anything in the next few days, I was here for him,” Manning said. “He responded to that with, ‘Yes, sir.’ I told him we were off to a bad start. Please do not refer to me as sir. I appreciate the manners, but we’re teammates. I was always taught the same thing. Anyone older than me, I have to call them sir. But hopefully, we straightened that out.”
Manning said he’ll be happy to help Webb in any way he can, even if that’s not really his job.
“I really don’t know much about Davis,” Manning said. “I know he started off at Texas Tech and transferred to Cal his senior year. I know he’s a big kid and it sounds like he has a strong arm. I know a few of the other names and several other quarterbacks that were in the draft. A couple of them I had met before at our [Manning family] passing camp in [Louisiana in] the summer. Several have been to that. You get to know them a little bit and watch them in college. I look forward to meeting Davis, welcoming him to the team and see if he needs any help from me. I’m always happy to give it.”
But next time, Davis, call him Eli.
Beautiful response by the rook “yes, sir” .. whatever you say sir .. lol
It had to be extra weird for Webb to call someone sir when they still look like they’re 15…no offense to Eli!
Oh course he called him Sir. Davis Webb was in like 4th grade when Eli was drafted.
Very funny story and shows what a great leader and person Eli is. If nothing else, Webb fell into a competitive but supportive situation, as a project QB. It certainly won’t be toxic with Eli leading the way.
Not a Giants fan but Eli is a class act.
4sacroc The offense plays against the defense. Brady and Eli are both QBs, which is an offensive football position. The offense cannot play against another team’s offense.
Got it? Glad we got that squared away.
Eli is 4 years younger than Brady. In football years they are both ‘old’ but given the age discrepancy Giants fans could just as easily speculate on what besides avocados is in Tom’s ice cream. Most of us won’t because we respect a quality opponent but if some do keep in mind you bring it on yourself with your infantile comments.
Eli is a good guy, classy, polite, but never anything more than a good game manager. He didnt have the true skills of Peyton or Brady and he deserves his two rings to many team mates. Likeable guy. Overhyped because of his last name. I wish him the best in the twilight of his career.
This serves as a great example of how teammate should act. Not a hint of “it’s all about me” in that conversation. Heck, everybody can learn something good from this.
For how much Pats fans like to claim the rest of the NFL’s fans are all jealous haters, they sure do like to troll certain players/teams. They must be trying to tell us something.
And here come the incessant, whining Patriots* fans who are “over” those two Super Bowl losses to insult Eli and the Giants.
For a team who has won two Super Bowls in the last few years, you girls are sure still upset about Eli.
Quite sad, actually.
That’s easy enough just going with well known QB’s, never mind other players. Griese, Morall, Plunkett, Rypien and Wilson all have 2 rings. Heck, Griese’s 2 got him in the HoF just for handing off the ball, his overall playoff performance was pedestrian at best. It sounds strange to say it but Manning is superior to every one of them. I figured he was better than most of them but wanted to be sure before I posted just from memory. I plugged them all into the comparison tool at Pro Football Reference and was shocked that Manning smoked them all, even just using the stats that safely compare from era to era. Eli is a much better QB than he gets get credit for and the Giants should be chastised for not putting better teams around him.
I have the same reaction when a Millennial calls me “ma’am” at work…
You forget during Eli’s rookie year, Kurt Warner was there. Eli also learned from a class act.
I’m actually starting to find the Jay Cutler QB rating comparison a bit stranger than the memorablia digs. Not sure how those metrics are relevant when you’re talking about Eli as a future HOF, 2xSBMVP, Ironman QB who is in the Top 10 All time in passing, TDs and completions and will even sniff the top 5 in some of those categories when he’s when he’s done.
