Dolphins ink a total of five draft picks

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT
AP

Further proving that there’s no reason to delay the signing of draft picks, the Miami Dolphins announced that five of their 2017 rookie class has agreed to terms.

Under contract are second-round linebacker Raekwon McMillan (pictured), third-round cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, fifth-round guard Isaac Asiata, sixth-round defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, and seventh-round receiver Isaiah Ford.

Several teams have quickly commenced the process of getting their picks under contract, less than a week after the draft ended.

