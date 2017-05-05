Dolphins sign 14 undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT

Wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine as a result of a guilty plea on assault charges in 2014 and he went unpicked through all seven rounds of the draft.

He’ll still have a chance to make it in the NFL, however. Stringfellow is one of the 14 undrafted free agents to sign with the Dolphins this week.

Stringfellow was at the University of Washington at the time of his guilty plea, but transferred to Ole Miss and finished his college career with 46 catches for 716 yards last season. He’s one of four undrafted receivers joining the team along with Stanford’s Francis Owusu, Arkansas’ Drew Morgan and Miami’s Malcolm Lewis.

The team also signed running back De’Veon Smith, which should make owner Stephen Ross happy as Smith played for Michigan and Ross’ donations to his alma mater have led the business school to be named in his honor.

Temple linebacker Praise Martin-Oguike, Southern Illinois linebacker Chase Allen, Northwestern Oklahoma State defensive end Joby Saint-Fleur, Arizona State punter Matt Haack, Akron cornerback Larry Hope, Houston defensive end Cameron Malveaux, UNLV cornerback Torry McTyer, Virginia tackle Eric Smith and Georgia safety Maurice Smith.