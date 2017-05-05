Dolphins sign fifth-rounder Isaac Asiata

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 5, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

With drafted rookie contracts becoming increasingly boilerplate, the pace of signing them continues to speed up.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins fifth-rounder Isaac Asiata signed his four-year deal Thursday night, making him the first of the team’s picks to sign. He’ll make around $2.6 million on the deal.

The guard from Utah was chosen 164th overall. He’s the cousin of Vikings running back Matt Asiata.

He has a chance to compete for playing time in Miami soon, since the team is relatively thin at his position and he’s known as a good run blocker.