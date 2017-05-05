Dolphins sign fifth-rounder Isaac Asiata

With drafted rookie contracts becoming increasingly boilerplate, the pace of signing them continues to speed up.
According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins fifth-rounder Isaac Asiata signed his four-year deal Thursday night, making him the first of the team’s picks to sign. He’ll make around $2.6 million on the deal.
The guard from Utah was chosen 164th overall. He’s the cousin of Vikings running back Matt Asiata.
He has a chance to compete for playing time in Miami soon, since the team is relatively thin at his position and he’s known as a good run blocker.
Asiasta may start at center as the offensive line is still in shambles. Pouncey will be on IR to start the season.
According to Armando who says he based his entire article on a tweet from Isaac Asiata.
He looks like a good versatile rotational player. but I just
don’t know if he’ll be a starter this season.
I’d still sign Nick Mangold for that extra insurance, just in case HipHop Pouncey’s stem cell treatment doesn’t work.