Dolphins sign fifth-rounder Isaac Asiata

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 5, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT
With drafted rookie contracts becoming increasingly boilerplate, the pace of signing them continues to speed up.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins fifth-rounder Isaac Asiata signed his four-year deal Thursday night, making him the first of the team’s picks to sign. He’ll make around $2.6 million on the deal.

The guard from Utah was chosen 164th overall. He’s the cousin of Vikings running back Matt Asiata.

He has a chance to compete for playing time in Miami soon, since the team is relatively thin at his position and he’s known as a good run blocker.

3 Responses to “Dolphins sign fifth-rounder Isaac Asiata”
  1. RandyinRoxbury says: May 5, 2017 8:12 AM

    Asiasta may start at center as the offensive line is still in shambles. Pouncey will be on IR to start the season.

  2. paleandpasty says: May 5, 2017 8:31 AM

    According to Armando who says he based his entire article on a tweet from Isaac Asiata.

  3. finfansince68 says: May 5, 2017 9:09 AM

    He looks like a good versatile rotational player. but I just
    don’t know if he’ll be a starter this season.
    I’d still sign Nick Mangold for that extra insurance, just in case HipHop Pouncey’s stem cell treatment doesn’t work.

