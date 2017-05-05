Four wide receivers in Ravens undrafted free agent class

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

Heading into the draft, many people thought the Ravens were a good bet to add help at receiver but the seven rounds came and went without a new wideout joining the team.

The Ravens have filled out the position group from the undrafted ranks, however. Four of the 15 players announced as new members of the team are receivers.

The new wideouts are Arizona State’s Tim White, Utah’s Tim Patrick, Ole Miss’ Quincy Adeboyejo and Tennessee-Chattanooga’s C.J. Board. White and Board also have experience as returners.

John Harbaugh’s club also signed punter Kenny Allen, who played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan for the last two years. Allen also handled placekicking duties for the Wolverines, but the Ravens are in good shape on that front with Justin Tucker. They’re in good shape with punter Sam Koch as well, so Allen’s stay with this Harbaugh will likely be a briefer one.

The rest of the undrafted free agent signees are Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell, Virginia running back Taquan Mizzell, Ole Miss cornerback Carlos Davis, New Mexico safety Daniel Henry, Oregon State fullback Ricky Ortiz, Pittsburgh linebacker Bam Bradley, Georgia center Brandon Kublanow, Middle Tennessee State guard Maurquice Shakir, Maine defensive end Patrick Ricard and Western Kentucky defensive end Omarius Bryant.