Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 7:36 AM EDT

A look at the new approach the Bills have established this offseason.

Dolphins DE Charles Harris hung out with Sasquatch on draft night.

The Patriots introduced their draft class to Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

The Jets feel S Marcus Maye improved in pass coverage throughout his career at Florida.

Jameel McClain has returned to the Ravens organization in player development.

Former Bengals S Chris Crocker is trying his hand at the memorabilia business.

The Browns are looking for growth from their young wide receivers.

The Steelers showed they value long snappers by drafting one.

Breaking down Texans rookie RB D’Onta Foreman’s running style.

An early crack at setting the Colts’ depth chart.

LB Telvin Smith said that he and other young Jaguars veterans are ready for bigger leadership roles.

Former Titans coach Jeff Fisher has moved back to Nashville.

A look at the Broncos offense in light of their additions in the draft.

The Chiefs made a couple of promotions in their front office.

Raiders rookie RB Elijah Hood is excited about playing with Marshawn Lynch.

The Chargers’ gamble that they could stand pat and draft G Forrest Lamp paid off last week.

What can the Cowboys expect from DE Taco Charlton during his rookie season?

Giants S Landon Collins offered some advice to a pair of Jets rookie safeties.

Predicting the impact that the Eagles’ draft picks will have as rookies.

T Morgan Moses‘ patience paid off in a big new contract with the Redskins.

Bears G Kyle Long told QB Mike Glennon to “get your competitive shoes on and get ready to kick some butt” when the team drafted QB Mitchell Trubisky.

A call for the Lions to go after free agent RB LeGarrette Blount.

Josh Jones is preparing to play a hybrid safety role for the Packers.

DL Datone Jones believes the Vikings will prove to be a better fit for him.

Falcons C Alex Mack will have someone new on his right side this season.

The Panthers are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Injury concerns exist for several members of the Saints’ draft class.

Bucs tryout player Christophe Mulumba Tsimanga is your run-of-the-mill Congolese hockey player who took up football when he was 16.

The Cardinals will honor former QB Jim Hart this season.

The Rams’ depth chart may be starting to come into focus.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is impressed with how LB Navorro Bowman has recovered from a torn Achilles.

The Seahawks plan to use DL Malik McDowell in a similar way to how they use Michael Bennett.