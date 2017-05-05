Hardy Nickerson’s son among 13 Bengals undrafted free agent signings

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

When teams release their lists of undrafted rookie signings, the names are often unfamiliar to those who didn’t follow college football closely.

That’s not the case for one Bengals rookie, although his name is mostly familiar because his father was named an All-Pro linebacker multiple times during his 16-year NFL career. That would be Hardy Nickerson, whose son has the same name, plays the same position and played for his father after transferring from Cal to Illinois, where his father is Lovie Smith’s defensive coordinator, for his final college season.

Nickerson is joined by 12 other undrafted rookies on the Cincinnati roster. They are Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell, Nebraska tight end/fullback Cethan Carter, Michigan State safety Demetrious Cox, Samford wide receiver Karel Hamilton, UTEP fullback Darrin Laufasa, North Dakota State tackle Landon Lechler, Michigan State wide receiver Monty Madaris, Texas offensive lineman Kent Perkins, Oregon State offensive lineman Dustin Stanton, Colorado defensive tackle Josh Tupou, Texas-San Antonio running back Jarveon Williams and Kentucky running back Stanley Williams.