How many yards will Adrian Peterson have in Week One?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2017, 6:55 AM EDT

Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will be facing the Vikings on the first Monday night of the season. And Peterson is looking forward to showing the Vikings defense what he can do against them, after years of boasting that “I’ll hit you guys for 150 or 200 yards.”

So how will Peterson do in that game? It’s the PFT Live question of the day.

