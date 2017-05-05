Hue Jackson thinks DeShone Kizer will be compared to Ben Roethlisberger

At some point in the days leading up to the two Browns-Steelers games each year, we get a reminder that the Browns had an opportunity to draft the Ohio-born Ben Roethlisberger in 2004 and chose tight end Kellen Winslow instead.
That might not be such a recurring storyline if the Browns ever drafted and developed a quarterback who became a long-term answer at the position, but they haven’t found that guy yet. They hope that changes with this year’s second-round pick DeShone Kizer, who is a tall quarterback that showed a big arm and ability to keep plays alive with his feet while at Notre Dame.
Those are attributes that call to mind another quarterback and Browns coach Hue Jackson expects people will be comparing him to the longtime Steelers quarterback.
“I don’t know that I’ve coached a guy with this kind of skill set,” Jackson said on WKNR 850 AM, via Cleveland.com. “But he’s a big powerful man, so I know he’s going to get compared to another guy on another team in our division. I’m not going to talk about [Roethlisberger] because he’s that big and he has that kind of arm. He’s very mobile. So again, I don’t like to compare players and I know people will, but he’s got to come in and do what he can do and be the best version of him and that’s what we’re going to allow him to do.”
Roethlisberger didn’t open his rookie season as a starter, but an injury to Tommy Maddox in the second game of the year opened a door that’s yet to close in Pittsburgh. Browns exec Sashi Brown said there’s no pressure for Kizer to play right away and that “ideally” he’d have time as a backup, but Kizer is going compete for the job and Jackson said Thursday that he’s “not going to stop him from being out there” if it’s clear he’s the right choice for the job.
If the kid can play Cleveland will have had a monster draft.
As a Browns fan, there is no current divisional player I loathe more than Roethlisberger. But, that’s only because he’s the prototypical AFCN QB and he reminds me twice a year how good the Steelers are and how bad the Browns are.
Much respect to the guy, and I won’t shed a tear when he retires.
If the Browns hit on this kid they will have had the best draft of all 32 teams, combining Kizer with their other picks, like Myles Garrett, etc.
I really hadn’t seen anyone comparing the two until Hugh just “didn’t” compare the two. And it’s really great that there’s no pressure to be like that super bowl winning pro bowl QB we’re not comparing you to.
Thanks again, Butch Davis!
I met Ben at club called Wooley Bulleys in Findlay, Oh. (his hometown, also where I lived at the time) two weeks before the 2004 NFL draft . I was wearing my browns hat, which I asked him to sign, and he kindly obliged. I asked him what team he hoped would draft him, he said his favorite team was the niners, but he’ll be happy wherever he goes as long as he’s getting paid. I said well hopefully my brownies are smart enough to pick you if you’re still available. He said yeah it would be cool to stay in Ohio, and be closer to family. Being a browns fan, I said well hopefully those stinking steelers don’t draft you, but if they do please take it easy on us. He laughed and said, “No Chance”. I still have my browns visor signed by Ben , and every time I look at it I think what could’ve been had the Browns picked Ben instead of Kellen Knievel in 2004, and how #7 has completely “owned” the Browns the past 12 years and counting. So now that the browns finally drafted a local Ohio kid who is drawing comparisons to Ben it may be a sign that the curse is broken, and the browns will finally turn this around. Only time will tell , but as most browns fans, I’ll expect the worst and hope for the best.
Does it mean he will tip the scale at 300 pounds too?
talk about a “low bar” , I mean how many games would he have to win in a season to be considered an impact player? 3, 4 ?? good luck
Browns drafting Winslow over Big Ben was not a bad decision. Winslows career in Cleveland minus the motorcycle accidents and the staff infection that ended it was very good. He was a pro bowler and a major part of that 07 team that was kept out of the playoffs thanks to the Indianapolis Colts purposely throwing a game against the Titans. Plus no one knew Jeff Garcia was going to be as injury prone as he was.
The mistake was Cleveland letting Bruce Arians go to Pittsburgh to be Ben’s offensive coordinator. The NFL record books and the Browns history gets completely rewritten if that doesn’t happen. Talk about not knowing the type of coaching talent you had on your team. Only decisions worse then that were the Ravens firing Bill Bellichik without him coaching a single game for them and the 49ers letting Harbaugh go.