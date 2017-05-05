It will be easier for Cutler to come back than Romo

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

When Tony Romo opted to become a broadcaster, the knee-jerk reaction for many was, “He’ll be back.” With Jay Cutler doing the same, few are assuming that Cutler will return to football.

The reality is that it will be much easier for Cutler to come back than Romo. For Romo, he’d be walking away from one of the best seats in all of broadcasting. Once it’s filled with someone else, it may not open up again any time soon. (Only four people have held that position at CBS before Romo.)

For Cutler, he’d be walking from a three-man booth at FOX. So if he comes back and plays after an inevitable quarterback injury occurs, Cutler could eventually come back and wedge his way in to the same or another three-man booth at FOX.

Besides, Cutler is technically more accomplished than Romo. Unlike Romo, Cutler has actually played in a conference championship game.

So let’s not assume Cutler is done. He’s simply found something to do while he’s waiting for a chance to do the thing he’d prefer to do while he’s still young enough to do it.