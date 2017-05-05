It will be easier for Cutler to come back than Romo

When Tony Romo opted to become a broadcaster, the knee-jerk reaction for many was, “He’ll be back.” With Jay Cutler doing the same, few are assuming that Cutler will return to football.
The reality is that it will be much easier for Cutler to come back than Romo. For Romo, he’d be walking away from one of the best seats in all of broadcasting. Once it’s filled with someone else, it may not open up again any time soon. (Only four people have held that position at CBS before Romo.)
For Cutler, he’d be walking from a three-man booth at FOX. So if he comes back and plays after an inevitable quarterback injury occurs, Cutler could eventually come back and wedge his way in to the same or another three-man booth at FOX.
Besides, Cutler is technically more accomplished than Romo. Unlike Romo, Cutler has actually played in a conference championship game.
So let’s not assume Cutler is done. He’s simply found something to do while he’s waiting for a chance to do the thing he’d prefer to do while he’s still young enough to do it.
I wouldn’t bet on it … he may be young, but he’s banked MILLIONS in $$$$, and at this point are you going to subject yourself to more physical abuse if you don’t really need to?
Not sure he’s been more successful than Romo, certainly nowhere near as accomplished.
What did Romo accomplish exactly? Other than a couple of playoff wins and some good stats in an era where everyone piles them up, not much comes to mind.
Cutler and Romo are pretty much the same career wise. One happens to be more likeable is about the only difference I can think of.
Jay is 33 and could come back for a year or two…but is it really worth it? Especially if the offers come from perennial bottom-feeder teams.