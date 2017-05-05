It will be easier for Cutler to come back than Romo

When Tony Romo opted to become a broadcaster, the knee-jerk reaction for many was, “He’ll be back.” With Jay Cutler doing the same, few are assuming that Cutler will return to football.
The reality is that it will be much easier for Cutler to come back than Romo. For Romo, he’d be walking away from one of the best seats in all of broadcasting. Once it’s filled with someone else, it may not open up again any time soon. (Only four people have held that position at CBS before Romo.)
For Cutler, he’d be walking from a three-man booth at FOX. So if he comes back and plays after an inevitable quarterback injury occurs, Cutler could eventually come back and wedge his way in to the same or another three-man booth at FOX.
Besides, Cutler is technically more accomplished than Romo. Unlike Romo, Cutler has actually played in a conference championship game.
So let’s not assume Cutler is done. He’s simply found something to do while he’s waiting for a chance to do the thing he’d prefer to do while he’s still young enough to do it.
I wouldn’t bet on it … he may be young, but he’s banked MILLIONS in $$$$, and at this point are you going to subject yourself to more physical abuse if you don’t really need to?
Not sure he’s been more successful than Romo, certainly nowhere near as accomplished.
What did Romo accomplish exactly? Other than a couple of playoff wins and some good stats in an era where everyone piles them up, not much comes to mind.
Cutler and Romo are pretty much the same career wise. One happens to be more likeable is about the only difference I can think of.
Jay is 33 and could come back for a year or two…but is it really worth it? Especially if the offers come from perennial bottom-feeder teams.
What?? Cutler is more “technically accomplished” because he’s played in a Conference Championship Game? Thinks about that statement.
Anyone who watched Cutler and Romo play and says that these two guys are essentially the same does not know a lot about the game of football.
It’ll be great fun if Cutler turns out to be an absolutely great broadcaster with a funny and interesting personality. I’m not holding my breath on that being the case, but you never know in this day and age.
Romo reinvigorated a franchise and fan base that languished since the 90s. The better question is, what has Cutler accomplished? Romo carried teams. Cutler WAS carried.
Cutler IS more technicaly accomplished than Romo: he’s win more playoff games and actually won 2 in a row to get his team to a conference championship. Now, if Romo was completely healthy and not held together by bubblegum and popsicle sticks, I’d much rather have him as a QB but his brittleness is part of the package.
It’s the good stats bit. Romo has been a much better player than Cutler, and it should be pretty clear to everyone that that’s the case.
Also before you make assumptions, I’m not even a Cowboys fan and couldn’t care less about either player’s legacy. But Romo was a top 10 signal caller his entire starting career (some years, top 5). I don’t think Cutler was ever even a top 15 QB.
Cutler only won one playoff game and it was against a 7-9 team which had played a week earlier while cutler team had a bye. Not defending Romo here because his playoff record speaks for itself, but to call Cutler more accomplished than Romo because of one career playoff win vs a historically bad playoff team makes me laigh.
bighoser says:
May 5, 2017 10:57 AM
Exactly right. So when does Florio start the Cutler HOF push as he did with Romo?
Such a blatant Romo hater, Mike so jealous, Romo Stud athlete (got all the girls), TOP 10 NFL QB, and now he’s jump Florio in his on Business…still a little guy.
Romo’s stats hold up well on a lot of alltime lists, not just compared to his era. His career was fairly short due to injuries and waiting to get his chance to play early. His playoff struggles are well documented, but his regular season production – both in counting stats and efficiency – ranks very high for QBs. It’s really not an era where every QB has a career rating near 100 with very high completion percentage, many more TDs than Int, and high yards per attempt (not captain checkdown).
Put Cutler on the teams Romo has had and vice versa…Jay prob could of made it to a super bowl especailly that 07 team…Romo would have been a league after thought after getting destroyed in his second season… fact not opinion
Unlike Romo, Cutler had a defense who wouldn’t roll over in the 2nd half, and he had refs who knew what a catch is.
genericcommenter says:
Career was fairly short? He played 123 games.
“Put Cutler on the teams Romo has had and vice versa…Jay prob could of made it to a super bowl especailly that 07 team…Romo would have been a league after thought after getting destroyed in his second season… fact not opinion”
You have the facts wrong. Romo isn’t the reason the Cowboys didn’t make it to a Super Bowl. In fact he is the main reason they even had a chance at a Super Bowl.