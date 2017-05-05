Jay Cutler: I don’t know if retirement is the right word

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT

Jay Cutler became the second quarterback this offseason to make the move from the field to the broadcast when FOX announced on Friday that he’ll be doing commentary on games for the network this season.

Cutler released a statement after the announcement on Friday thanking his family, coaches and others for their support during his playing career. Cutler also touched on whether or not he considers himself retired.

“I don’t know if retirement is the right word; I don’t feel that anyone ever really retires from the NFL,” Cutler said. “You are either forced to leave, or you lose the desire to do what’s required to keep going. I’m in between those situations at this point in my life. … I recently read a quote that struck a chord with me at the time. It was attributed to Henry Rollins (but with the internet these days, you can never be too sure who really said it). ‘I did that, I gave everything I had to give to that. Now, if I returned to that it would be repetition – it might be fun repetition, but it wouldn’t be meaningful repetition.'”

Cutler reportedly had talks with the Jets and Texans before deciding to take the FOX job with the Jets conversations deemed the more “real” of the two. Other teams may gauge his interest down the road should injury strike and Cutler will have another chance to decide if retirement is the right word when and if that moment comes.