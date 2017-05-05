 Skip to content

Jay Cutler: I don’t know if retirement is the right word

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jay Cutler became the second quarterback this offseason to make the move from the field to the broadcast when FOX announced on Friday that he’ll be doing commentary on games for the network this season.

Cutler released a statement after the announcement on Friday thanking his family, coaches and others for their support during his playing career. Cutler also touched on whether or not he considers himself retired.

“I don’t know if retirement is the right word; I don’t feel that anyone ever really retires from the NFL,” Cutler said. “You are either forced to leave, or you lose the desire to do what’s required to keep going. I’m in between those situations at this point in my life. … I recently read a quote that struck a chord with me at the time. It was attributed to Henry Rollins (but with the internet these days, you can never be too sure who really said it). ‘I did that, I gave everything I had to give to that. Now, if I returned to that it would be repetition – it might be fun repetition, but it wouldn’t be meaningful repetition.'”

Cutler reportedly had talks with the Jets and Texans before deciding to take the FOX job with the Jets conversations deemed the more “real” of the two. Other teams may gauge his interest down the road should injury strike and Cutler will have another chance to decide if retirement is the right word when and if that moment comes.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Chicago Bears, Home, Rumor Mill
4 Responses to “Jay Cutler: I don’t know if retirement is the right word”
  1. The Phantom Stranger says: May 5, 2017 11:43 AM

    I don’t feel that anyone ever really retires from the NFL,” Cutler said.
    _______

    Actually, anyone who was playing in the NFL and now isn’t is considered retired from the NFL. It’s those kinds of insights we can look forward to hearing from Jay in the broadcast booth. Gosh, I hope my team isn’t the worst in the NFL so I don’t have to listen to that analyst team.

  2. spartanlegend says: May 5, 2017 11:45 AM

    Yeah but Henry Rollins is a liar. He even admits it in that one song

  3. flipola says: May 5, 2017 11:46 AM

    “I don’t know if retirement is the right word. More like 32 teams aren’t interested.”

  4. patsfaninus says: May 5, 2017 11:47 AM

    If not the word “retirement”, here’s a few words/phrases to use to describe why he’s not signed yet, if ever:

    Selfish
    Loser
    Cancer
    Non-team
    Interception Machine
    New Jeff George
    Bad ROI

  5. creese76 says: May 5, 2017 11:49 AM

    Now he can rip cigs all day!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!