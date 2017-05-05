Jay Cutler to retire from playing, work as FOX commentator

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 5, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT

Jay Cutler is done playing football and ready to start talking about football.

Cutler has joined FOX, where he will work as an analyst in a three-man booth with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, according to FOX sideline reporter Peter Schrager.

The move comes after Cutler’s agent had previously said the former Broncos and Bears quarterback would play this season. But perhaps the offer Cutler got from FOX was better than any offer he received from any NFL team.

A 2006 first-round pick of the Broncos, Cutler spent three years in Denver before he was traded to Chicago. In 11 NFL seasons he passed for 32,467 yards, with 208 touchdowns and 146 interceptions.