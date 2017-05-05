Jay Cutler to retire from playing, work as FOX commentator

Jay Cutler is done playing football and ready to start talking about football.
Cutler has joined FOX, where he will work as an analyst in a three-man booth with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, according to FOX sideline reporter Peter Schrager.
The move comes after Cutler’s agent had previously said the former Broncos and Bears quarterback would play this season. But perhaps the offer Cutler got from FOX was better than any offer he received from any NFL team.
A 2006 first-round pick of the Broncos, Cutler spent three years in Denver before he was traded to Chicago. In 11 NFL seasons he passed for 32,467 yards, with 208 touchdowns and 146 interceptions.
Cutty-FOX…
Is it just me or does this seem like it will not go well?
Good for Jay. I’ll enjoy his commentary. Underrated and underappreciated. Enjoy retirement, Jay!
Is it truly retiring from football if no one is interested in hiring you to play for them?
Good Riddance – Your apathetic play will NOT be missed!
Very similar to Jeff George, killer arm, lightning release, rubs people the wrong way and results on field never lived up to natural talent.
Anything from Fox is probably better than the zero he seems to have been offered elsewhere.
Man, I feel bad for Charles Davis.
Good for him. The Bears ruined him by letting him get beat into the ground year in and year out.
Now the big question is, will he go to the back of the booth and pout like a child when he doesnt get equal air time as his two booth mates. I can hear them now,jay,what do you think of that call? jay? jay?
We aren’t going to get an endless stream of stories from PFT about how Cutler got blackballed from the league?
People here are going to dis this hire but thinking back to his quotes on Marshall’s rants and some others it may be refreshing to have someone a little less robotic in the booth. If Fox doesn’t clamp down on in this could be entertaining.
Don’t caaaaaaaaaaare.
Ha ha ha ha. Good one.
Oh wait. You’re serious?!
Well,,,,
Bye.
Burkhardt and Davis are a great booth. Why ruin that?
Because he’s always been riveting as a player.
I remember how much his teammates loved his energy. I’m sure that’ll translate wonderfully into the booth.
So he went from being a doosh no one wants playing on their team to being a doosh one wants to see on TV?
His dynamic personality and sparkling eyes will serve him very well in the broadcast booth.
Football announcers need to be a little more crusty and critical. Not like Gruden’s “Everything is awesome” routine. Hope when Cutler sees a bad play, he’ll call it as such.
Also, I hope he’s the type to call out a WR/TE for running bad routes. More often than not, tv analysts simply take the lazy way and blame the QB for an interception or incompletion without actually analyzing the play.
If I were Jay Cutler I would probably take my $114 million in career earnings and go on tropical vacations with my gorgeous wife.
The real question that needs to be asked is why no network has offered Colin Kaepernick a job in broadcasting…I’m just kidding, good riddance to that scrub.
Smart, talented player who had the potential to be great had his bad attitude not gotten in the way ..instead he had a mostly mediocre, forgettable career ..why Fox would want him in the broadcast booth is anyone’s guess..
I always thought that a commentator needed to be likeable and show an interest in the game?
Pittsburgh or Arizona should get him in the fold ASAP because when their qb’s go down – and they always do – their SuperBowl hopes go do as well.
Landry Jones and Drew Stanton? C’mon man!
So Cutler is calling it quits after 11 ho-hum seasons. What a disappointment. I lived in Nashville when he was at Vandy and enjoyed watching him play in person. Remember how amazing that 2006 QB class was supposed to be? Rock stars: Matt Leinart, Vince Young and Cutler. I mean, just … wow.
Good for him.
The people that keep repeating the same nonsense about Cutler obviously do not know anything about him or what he was really doing.
Just little girl gossip circles and losers dumping on someone more successful than they are.
Now you can find a new make-believe villain like good little sheep.
If he had played in New England with those defenses and that protection, he would’ve won five Super Bowls.
With his perky personality? It’s CANT MISS!!! Lmao
‘CBS our morons for hiring a QB that had 2 playoff wins his entire career. Has to be the worst hire ever’
Fox: ‘Somebody hold my drink’
For his sake, I hope his TV personality is better than what his football personality appears to be…when I would catch a bit of his games, he always looked like he was pouting to me…
Putting Cutler in a three-man booth is an experiment. If he stinks, it’s easy enough to jettison him after a year or two. OTOH, Jay might just surprise everyone.
He’s been retired his whole career, no heart at all.
Uh, Jay? People who do well in TV are generally LIKEABLE on screen. You fail miserably in that regard. You are thoroughly unlikeable and have come off as a spoiled brat at every single opportunity that you are thrust in front of a camera.
I don’t see this lasting long.
LMAO
Also, I hope he’s the type to call out a WR/TE for running bad routes. More often than not, tv analysts simply take the lazy way and blame the QB for an interception or incompletion without actually analyzing the play.
Case in point: Kirk Cousin’s game against NYG. Two interceptions where they blamed Cousins, even after replay clearly showed WR Garcon FELL on the route after Cousins already released the ball.
Same with the earlier interception – WR Maurice Harris ran a really sloppy out pattern. A normal, sharp cut would’ve got the ball squarely in his hands instead of an INT.
I see his stats are posted, but what’s not posted is the incredible amount of money this guy stole from owners. Call him what you will, but he was successful at that.
Charles Davis is going to inject some positive story telling be nice to others Vibes into Jay!
Charles Davis has ELITE soft skills and is a genuine human being