Jay Cutler’s first game for FOX will feature Bears

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

Jay Cutler won’t have to wait long for an opportunity to use his new post in a FOX broadcast booth to share his thoughts about his former team.

Cutler will be joining Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis in a three-man crew and, during an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio with Adam Schein, Burkhardt revealed when they’ll work together for the first time. Burkhardt said that the team’s first game together will come in the third week of the preseason when the Bears travel to Nashville to take on the Titans.

Burkhardt also shared some of his thoughts on Cutler’s audition for the job. He said Cutler was “so into the preparation” and that Cutler’s performance left him feeling confident that Cutler’s “sarcastic humor” will help him be a good fit for the job.

That humor could be put to good use when Cutler, who Burkhardt said is “excited” about working that game, is given a chance to discuss his former team. We’ll see how it all works out come August 27.