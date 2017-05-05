Jets sign a pair of sixth-round picks

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT

The Jets started their rookie minicamp on Friday and contract signings with two of their sixth-round picks were part the day’s activities.

The team announced that running back Elijah McGuire and cornerback Derrick Jones have agreed to their four-year deals. The Jets also took cornerback Jeremy White in the sixth round and have six other picks from earlier rounds to sign.

McGuire ran for 4,301 yards and 42 touchdowns over the course of his career at Louisiana-Lafayette. He also served as a returner in college and coach Todd Bowles said the team would look at him in that role as well.

Jones spent time as a wide receiver for Ole Miss before moving back to the defensive side of the ball. Bowles referred to Jones as a developmental prospect who will “need some work at corner” after switching positions in college.