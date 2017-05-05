Jets sign eight undrafted rookies

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 5, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

The Jets didn’t sign Jay Cutler, but they did fill out their roster by adding eight undrafted rookies.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets have signed the following players: Linebacker Austin Calitro (Villanova), cornerback Xavier Coleman (Portland State), wide receiver/punt returner Brisly Estime (Syracuse), fullback/tight end Anthony Firkser (Harvard), defensive lineman Patrick Gamble (Georgia Tech), linebacker Connor Harris (Lindenwood), offensive tackle Javarius Leamon (South Carolina State) and wide receiver Gabe Marks (Washington State).

They will join the Jets’ nine-man draft class this weekend for a rookie minicamp.