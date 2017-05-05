Marlon Humphrey, four other picks sign with Ravens

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

The Ravens have started signing their 2017 draft picks and they don’t have much work left to do to get the whole class under contract.

The team announced that they have signed five picks, including first-round cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey was the 16th overall pick and last year’s No. 16, Lions tackle Taylor Decker, signed a four-year, $10.967 million contract. The Ravens will also have an option to extend Humphrey’s contract for a fifth year.

The Ravens also signed their second-round pick Tyus Bowser. They hope the linebacker’s 14.5 sacks over his final 22 games at Houston portend a future as a playmaker off the edge in Baltimore.

Fourth-round guard Nico Siragusa, fifth-round tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and sixth-round defensive back Chuck Clark are the others under contract, which leaves the Ravens with two picks to sign.