Marvin Lewis says there will be no football vs. baseball race

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 5, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT

Perhaps the only thing faster in Cincinnati than either John Ross or Billy Hamilton was Marvin Lewis pulling the plug on any thoughts of them racing each other.

The Bengals coach said he didn’t approve of the suggestion of his first-round wide receiver (and all-time Scouting Combine speed king) staging an exhibition race against the Cincinnati Reds center fielder/base-stealer.

“John is not a circus act or anything. John is a football player, ” Lewis said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “I don’t think either one of them needs to risk their careers in some kind of race.”

Hamilton brought the idea up, and it’s always fascinating to see how the varying definitions of speed (Hamilton’s one of, if not the fastest players in baseball) stack up.

But Lewis also pointed out that Ross wouldn’t be medically cleared for minicamp in June because of his recovery from labrum surgery, and Lewis said he needed to work himself into shape for his day job.