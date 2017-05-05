Michael Floyd talks to Vikings, may sign after compensatory pick deadline

When the Patriots acquired wide receiver Michael Floyd late last season, some thought they were hoping he’d sign with another team in the offseason, which would bolster the Patriots’ chances of gaining compensatory draft picks in 2018. But it probably won’t work out that way.
The compensatory pick formula counts only free agent signings made by May 9, and Floyd remains unsigned as of May 5.
Floyd is currently talking to the Vikings and other teams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. But he’s expecting to have a deal near the end of next week, which wouldn’t help the Patriots in the compensatory pick formula, nor would it hurt his new team in the compensatory pick formula.
The 13th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Floyd was a disappointment for four seasons in Arizona, with the Cardinals finally cutting him after a drunk driving arrest in December. The Patriots picked him up at the end of the season and he caught four passes in the last two regular-season games, then caught one pass in the one postseason game he played.
He needs to get another DUI so the patriots will be more enticed to resign him.
MnSober welcomes you
The guy was an animal in the few games he played – would rather bet on him than on Amendola.
Maybe him coming home to Minnesota and surrounding himself with people that would help him and watch him wouldn’t be a bad thing. The only problem I see (and I’m a Vikings season ticket holder) is you still need a QB to get him the ball.
Does micheal Floyd excel at 5-7 yard routes. That’s all Bradford throws.
Floyd was obviously someone the Pats thought they would be better off letting go after bringing him in for a closer look….
Got himself a ring in the process….
Wish him the best & hope he’s gotten his personal issues under control
Loved the block he thru to spring minitron for his Long TD reception!!
Oh you so funny…you probably laugh at your own jokes.
picking him up was worth it if only for those 4 catches and the awesome block he made in one of those games.
a compensatory pick would be a nice bonus…but he was really needed last year for depth when several receivers were ailing.
Thanks Michael for your contribution….I hope you get everything in your life straightened out no matter where you end up playing.
Best wishes.
Can he a make a 15 yd FG
Why would Floyd want do the Patriots any favors ? Just wait until after the deadline to sign.
That dui must have the vikings drooling. I bet they can’t wait until the 9th and sign him right away.
Did he serve his real jail time yet with general pop? That’s real news!
I don’t want him on the Vikings at all. They have Treadwell, Thielen, Diggs, Wright, Adams, Coley, MoBO, Matthews, Shelton. Michael Floyd has been a disappointment on and off the field.Floyd is from Minnesota but he has never had any allegiance to Minnesota. Why should they have any for him? Especially where he is at in his career. He has had plenty of chances. And if he hadn’t blown them he wouldn’t be trying to latch on to the team now.
Best for him to sign with MN & live at his parent’s house until he gets booze under control.
If he was a heavy drug user the Packers would give him about $25,000,000 just to keep that joke of a locker room happy!!!
There is no decision if he wants to play into January and February, on one hand, the Patriots do it every year, on the other hand, the Vikings rarely make it that far and even on the off chance that they do, they immediately lose and often times in ways that are unimaginable, like wide left on a 27 yard FB and wide right by a FG kicker that hadn’t missed a FB in that entire season and let’s not forget, 12 men in the huddle.
jerry, kick tires
“some thought they were hoping he’d sign with another team in the offseason”
That’s funny…PFT is the ONLY place I ever saw that suggested, and at the time it was painted as more potential Patriot brilliance. That’s chuckle-worthy.
Everybody knows Wideouts are the new Running Backs.
ariani1985 says:
May 5, 2017 9:04 AM
If he was a heavy drug user the Packers would give him about $25,000,000 just to keep that joke of a locker room happy!!!
///////////////////////////////////
The mood brightens anytime the Vikings are mentioned. You know why…….because the Packers own the Vikings. Your toothless insults and put-downs can’t change that.
He definitely showed some heart on that TD drive after the catch… but then he was a non-factor.
I’m fine either way – keep him or let him go.
whatjusthapped says:
May 5, 2017 9:08 AM
….. the Vikings rarely make it that far and even on the off chance that they do, they immediately lose and often times in ways that are unimaginable,…….
————————————————–
If you would have said that in the past ten years the Vikings rarely make the playoffs, you would have been correct.
Here is the stat from Fox Sports:
Minnesota Vikings: .395 (17-26)
Only four teams have played in more postseason games than the Vikings…
You are totally correct by saying that the Vikings choke. They do.
You got one fact right. I give you credit for that.
You got one fact wrong.
Most packer fans don’t deal with facts.
ariani1985 says:
May 5, 2017 9:04 AM
If he was a heavy drug user the Packers would give him about $25,000,000 just to keep that joke of a locker room happy!!!
__________________
Trying to spin a drunken Minnesotan story into a packer drug story. You have a sad existence.
Lots of Dbags on the site per usual. Floyd actually makes a lot of sense in Minnesota. A disciplinary coaching staff, he’d be close to home and he goes to a good team as well. No knack on the Cardinals or Patriots they are two very good teams and the Patriots are the best!!!
But the Vikings are no slouch either, to the dimwits bagging on Bradford, he actually does throw a great deep ball but last year he had no time to throw with an atrocious run game and OL.
they have addressed those positions the best they could with a potential starter in the draft and two solid OT in FA to go along with Boone and Berger possibly sliding to the other OG positions.
As for the RB’s Latavius and Cook is an upgrade over Asiata and AP, I know it is early to put Cook on that level but honestly that dude is a freak, look at his tape, he will be ready.
The only downside I see to this deal is Floyd’s tendency to drop passes. He is notorious for this and had plenty in College, AZ and NE. So with that said maybe being closer to home and working with Stewart one of the better WR coaches in the league may help him.
It’s a travesty that Floyd now has a Super Bowl ring and Larry Fitzgerald does not.
“There is no decision if he wants to play into January and February, on one hand, the Patriots do it every year, on the other hand, the Vikings rarely make it that far”
Except the Pats don’t want him back and nobody but the Vikes seem interested so it has nothing to do with playing in January and February.
He had one good and two bad games with the Pats and never saw the field after that.
I think if he signs a one year “prove it” deal, this would be a good move for Minnesota.
If Floyd is hungry and determined to turn around his life (and career) he could pay huge dividends for this offense. Sure, he may not have lived up to his draft pedigree, but he’s averaged 850 yards over 5 seasons.
And despite the knocks on Bradford’s passing ability from the “experts” on this blog — you clearly didn’t watch the Vikings last season, because was absolutely clutch when throwing deep. Floyd is big-bodied, downfield target who also excels at blocking in the run game.
If nothing else, it puts Treadwell on blast and creates much needed competition for the rest of the receivers on the roster.
walker1191 says:
May 5, 2017 8:04 AM
The guy was an animal in the few games he played – would rather bet on him than on Amendola.
===========================
4 catches, a brutal drop to go along with one memorable block in 2 regular season games and 2 horrific drops in one playoff game don’t exactly inspire the kind of confidence Brady has in Amendola.
Floyd is probably gonna sign for the league minimum plus incentives. As far as compensatory picks go, he’s basically worthless. He’d probably be offset by some cheap vet the Pats sign anyway
walker1191 says:
May 5, 2017 8:04 AM
The guy was an animal in the few games he played – would rather bet on him than on Amendola.
=======================================
Bill Belichick actually had that choice. He bet on Amendola and the results speak for themselves. Amendola makes the biggest plays in the biggest games. You can say this about Danny Amendola. He is dependable.
fmc651 says:
May 5, 2017 8:53 AM
Floyd is from Minnesota but he has never had any allegiance to Minnesota. Why should they have any for him?
______
How in the world do you know what allegiance Floyd has had to Minnesota? Are you basing that on choosing to go to Notre Dame rather than play for Tim Brewster, the biggest disaster of a coach in college football history? Is it because he was drafted by Arizona after the Vikings passed on him? Should he have told every team not to draft him because he would only play for the Vikings?
And if the Vikings sign him, it isn’t because they have some kind of allegiance to him. It would be because they think he can fill a need on the team.
Ladies and gentlemen, your newest love boat captain, Michael Floyd.
Dayglo80
The only downside I see to this deal is Floyd’s tendency to drop passes.
))))))))))))))))))))
So in addition to his suspect personal life. You add his “tendency to drop passes”. Well that is kind of important when you are discussing WR. It isn’t a good fit. Add to it his salary demands would be higher than the rookies they will sign. Very little upside here.
Floyd did not disappoint for four seasons in Arizona, unless the expectation was that he BE Larry Fitzgerald, which, in reality wasn’t going to happen. He DID make some valuable contributions in some big games for Arizona, then had an inconsistent year in 2016 (the entire receiving corp did EXCEPT for Larry Fitzgerald.)
Floyd can be a valuable asset, has good skills as a blocker as well as a receiver and is a good lockerroom guy, well liked by his teammates. His DUI came at a time when the Cards needed a scapegoat and he was it. Arizona has ditched a lot of good talent over the years who have gone on to have great success elsewhere; they aren’t exactly the standard by which players should be judged.
I hope Michael Floyd is able to sign with a team who will value his considerable skillset and he will be able to salvage his career. On his worst day he is still better than many coming into the league, marketed as the flavor of the week.
And if the Vikings sign him, it isn’t because they have some kind of allegiance to him. It would be because they think he can fill a need on the team..
)))))))))))))
Phantom Stranger you are mistaken, he doesn’t feel any need. They have no need he can fill. I brought up the local angle because that is the only selling point here for his signing. He is a suspect character guy who drops passes, that has been a disappointing pro.
If he can’t stay on with the Pats. Take a lesson for free.
Why waste money on the guy.
stellarperformance says:
May 5, 2017 9:16 AM
ariani1985 says:
May 5, 2017 9:04 AM
If he was a heavy drug user the Packers would give him about $25,000,000 just to keep that joke of a locker room happy!!!
///////////////////////////////////
The mood brightens anytime the Vikings are mentioned. You know why…….because the Packers own the Vikings. Your toothless insults and put-downs can’t change that.
@*@&@&@&@&@&@&%%%@%%@%$%$%$%$%$%$%$%
What was that? CHOKE…. COUGH, I couldn’t hear the Packer fan?
Compensatory picks are bogus. It’s a dated rule and has no function in today’s free agency structure.
If it’s for close to the vet minimum, I’m all for it.
fmc651,
Suspect personal life? A one time DUI offense that happened to be caught on tape. You call that suspect? I don’t condone the actions but to call him a suspect character for one offense is a bit harsh.
He is most likely going to get a non-guaranteed veteran minimum contract with some incentives. So yes that is a small price to pay for a former 1st round pick and a guy who has shown he is able to play in this league.
I recall a “suspect” character in Cris Carter who was thrown to the curb by the Eagles and no one wanted to touch him. Thank God we had Denny Green at the time who wanted to take a chance on the kid and how did that play out?
I was visiting a friend and got to see the Dolphins play the Patriots week 17 in Miami. Floyd carried 4 or 5 Dolphins into the endzone from the 5 yard line and later laid some guy out with a vicious hit to spring Edelman free for a long TD. Sometimes a change of scenery is all that is needed to turn a career aroundt. I know he did not live up to expectations in AZ, but I would not be surprised if he shines where ever he ends up.
suncawy says:
May 5, 2017 8:25 AM
Why would Floyd want do the Patriots any favors ? Just wait until after the deadline to sign.
_____
Why would Floyd care either way? Its not like it impacts him or the team making the offer. Its just an extra pick for the Pats. If someone offers him a contract, he should just take it no matter what the date.
lambeaudungbarn says:
May 5, 2017 11:57 AM
what was that? CHOKE…. COUGH, I couldn’t hear the Packer fan?
////////////////////////////////////
Let me understand….you’re saying the postseason bar that is set for the Packers must be a SuperBowl victory. Anything less is a choke. Do I have that right?
Whereas, the Vikings have set the all-time NFL record for the most one-and-done postseason appearances, ever, including the pre-merger era when only “eight” teams played. But that isn’t choking.
Got it.
Couldn’t hurt to give him a one-year prove-it contract.
And for apparently being owned, irrelevant, chokers, the Vikings sure do get a lot of attention from certain opposing NFCN fans.
… So with that said maybe being closer to home and working with Stewart one of the better WR coaches in the league may help him.
__________________________________________
I think the Vikings may be a good team and city for him to join, but Stewart left to become Special Teams coordinator with the Chargers this off season.
dayglo
I recall a “suspect” character in Cris Carter.
))))))))))))))))))))
Just stop CC had better hands and is in the HOF. Floyd will have to pay to get in.
Let me understand….you’re saying the postseason bar that is set for the Packers must be a SuperBowl victory. Anything less is a choke. Do I have that right?
))))))))))))))))
Nope you don’t have it right. You choke when you have a double digit lead with 10 & a half to play. The worst collapse in the NFC history. Kind of like it’s a choke job when you are the only team in NFL history to go 15-1 in the regular season and lose your first playoff game. No other team has done it. Just the packers.