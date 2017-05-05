Michael Floyd talks to Vikings, may sign after compensatory pick deadline

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 5, 2017, 7:37 AM EDT

When the Patriots acquired wide receiver Michael Floyd late last season, some thought they were hoping he’d sign with another team in the offseason, which would bolster the Patriots’ chances of gaining compensatory draft picks in 2018. But it probably won’t work out that way.

The compensatory pick formula counts only free agent signings made by May 9, and Floyd remains unsigned as of May 5.

Floyd is currently talking to the Vikings and other teams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. But he’s expecting to have a deal near the end of next week, which wouldn’t help the Patriots in the compensatory pick formula, nor would it hurt his new team in the compensatory pick formula.

The 13th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Floyd was a disappointment for four seasons in Arizona, with the Cardinals finally cutting him after a drunk driving arrest in December. The Patriots picked him up at the end of the season and he caught four passes in the last two regular-season games, then caught one pass in the one postseason game he played.