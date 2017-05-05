Packers get busy, sign 20 new contracts

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 5, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT

The Packers are doing business in bulk this afternoon.

The team announced that in addition to a 15-man undrafted rookie class, they’ve also signed five of their 10 draft picks.

They signed fifth-round wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey and running back Aaron Jones, sixth-round guard Kofi Amichia, and seventh-round running back Devante Mays and wide receiver Malachi Dupre.

That leaves their two second-rounders, a third and two fourths.

Filling out their roster, they signed the following 15 undrafteds: Cornerback Donatello Brown, linebacker Johnathan Calvin, wide receiver Michael Clark, wide receiver Montay Crockett, guard Thomas Evans, guard Geoff Gray, linebacker Cody Heiman, quarterback Taysom Hill, defensive tackle Izaah Lunsford, guard/tackle Adam Pankey, tight end Aaron Peck, running back Kalif Phillips, cornerback Lenzy Pipkins, cornerback David Rivers, and punter Justin Vogel.