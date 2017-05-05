Panthers sign Curtis Samuel, Daeshon Hall

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

The Panthers start their rookie minicamp on Friday and they may have their entire draft class signed before breaking for lunch.

After announcing that they’d signed three players on Thursday night, the team added two more to the list on Friday morning. Second-round wide receiver Curtis Samuel and third-round defensive end Daeshon Hall are the latest to agree to contracts.

Samuel joins first-round pick Christian McCaffrey as offensive additions designed to expand the options for the Panthers on that side of the ball. He played out of the slot and the backfield at Ohio State and averaged 7.5 yards per carry and nearly 12 yards per catch during his time in Columbus. Those numbers may be beyond his reach as a pro, but his explosiveness is something the Panthers would like to unleash this season.

Hall, who played opposite first overall pick Myles Garrett at Texas A&M, was drafted after the Panthers traded up last Friday. He will vie for snaps behind veterans Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson as a rookie and will look for a bigger role down the road.

Fifth-round cornerback Corn Elder and seventh-round kicker Harrison Butker are the remaining unsigned Panthers draft picks.