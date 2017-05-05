Panthers wrap up entire draft class with two more signings

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 5, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

The Panthers are taking care of business, with two more signings this afternoon to complete their draft class.

The team announced they had signed fifth-round cornerback Corn Elder and seventh-round kicker Harrison Butker.

Knocking out their entire class in 24 hours shows how easy this process has become, and why more players and teams should do it this way (with rookie minicamps happening around the league this weekend).

Elder could compete for time in a secondary filled with last year’s draft picks and the return of veteran nickel corner Captain Munnerlyn.

Butker’s going to provide a little competition for Graham Gano, who was shaky last year for a team that lost six games last year by a field goal or less.