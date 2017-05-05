Patriots sign sixth-round pick Conor McDermott

The Patriots have now signed 25 percent of their draft class.
New England had just four draft picks this year, the fewest in the NFL, and one of them signed today: Conor McDermott has signed, according to Field Yates of ESPN.
McDermott, an offensive tackle from UCLA, went to New England in the sixth round of the draft. The Patriots liked the 6-foot-8, 307-pound McDermott enough that they packaged their sixth- and seventh-round picks to move up in the sixth round to get him.
A three-year starter at left tackle in college, McDermott has potential, with the height and arm length that NFL scouts like, but probably needs at least a year of getting bigger and stronger in an NFL strength and conditioning program before the Patriots would trust him to protect Tom Brady’s blind side.
Can we just assume that every team is going to sign all of their draft picks and only make stories out of the players that hold out for whatever reason?
Welcome to the Show! You’re going to the Show!
u4icgroov says:
May 5, 2017 4:11 PM
Agree 100%. Other than Spanos the clown trying to take the pennies off some poor kid’s dead grandmother’s eyes getting a pick signed under the current CBA is pretty much a non story.
The Pats have 67% of their draft picks under contract. Besides
McDermott there’s BCooks, KEaly, MGilleslee, DAllen and J O’Shaunessey.
u4icgroov says:
May 5, 2017 4:11 PM
Especially for a 6th round signing too. Not implying that he’s not good or anything, just that it’s pretty obvious someone who gets picked that late will probably sign.
One of the big questions that the Patriots will have to answer next season will be what to do at left tackle. Nate Solder is scheduled to be a free agent and will command top dollar. Belichick is banking on offensive line guru, Dante Scarnecchia to coach up either McDermott or 4th round pick, Antonio Garcia, into the starter’s slot.
Great news. This will ensure continuity with the offensive line well into Garropolo era. Seethe haters, seethe!
Patriots fans be like, “We signed him! He’s going to 1 of our 24 SuperBowl MVP’s this year!”