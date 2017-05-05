Pete Carroll: Not thinking about life after Legion of Boom

No part of the Seahawks roster is as synonymous with their success as their secondary.
And even though they drafted an entirely new one, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said they weren’t trying to move past the Legion of Boom era.
The Seahawks drafted four defensive backs, headlined by cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safety Delano Hill in the third round.
Coupled with the fact they listened to trade offers for cornerback Richard Sherman this offseason and have safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor coming off surgeries, it makes it natural to wonder about the future. But during an interview with 710 ESPN, Carroll said they simply wanted to delve into a deep secondary class in this year’s draft.
“This was a very strong draft in the defensive back section so it just kind of happened that we had opportunities to get guys,’’ Carroll said. “We may put together one of the great backup groups you’ve ever seen and that may be what this is for the future. That would be a great thing that happens. We love the guys that we play with. But meanwhile we are going to allow these guys to compete to start and that pushes Earl and pushes Kam and pushes Sherman and that’s how it goes.
“They know that this whole program is built on competition.’’
They also know the clock is ticking.
Thomas turns 28 this weekend and Sherman and Chancellor are 29, putting them closer to the end than the beginning. Thomas is recovering from a broken leg and Chancellor had surgery on both ankles. And considering the open discussion of trading Sherman, it would be irresponsible of them to not have a backup plan in place for all three.
For the moment, that appears to be just what they have, and the competition this year will likely dictate how long Seattle’s headline group stays together.
seabrawk12 says:
May 5, 2017 8:55 AM
Haha, man, it's pretty bad that you let "trolls" get the best of you. Poor guy.
Pete is a DB, but the team is being smart- find player replacements when they still have a couple years left in them. that way you can have someone groomed for a few years and ready to step in and not have to overpay to keep an aging vet.
Let sherman, thomas, and chancellor walk and get fat overpaid deals from other teams to wind down their careers.
Nobody in Seattle wants to think about life after the LOB. Now, we can rest a little easier about the prospect.
I’d like to see them get a bunch of fast guys to be in the backfield in the next generation, could call it Legion of Vroom
_________________________________
Wouldn’t want you thinking you didn’t have a purpose in life.
I guess Sherman can teach the newbies how to PI and get away with it… They can’t call it on every play right Sherm? LOL
The deep Def Draft this year dictated the direction taken. I wish it had also been the same for the Offensive line area. It wasn’t , so a weak area for the Hawks wasn’t really helped much by this draft.
Not sure any rookie, no matter who they are, worries Sherman, Thomas or Chancellor. The draft made sense. Depth is good and necessary.
I’ve always enjoyed seeing the excitement and passion Pete shows during games. He shows a lot of emotion. Contrast that with Bill Belichick, who appears emotionless is often seen standing by himself with a pad of paper and a pencil. I’m not saying Bill’s style is bad – his results speak for themselves – I’m just saying I get a kick out watching Pete’s energy when on the sideline.