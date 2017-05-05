Raiders sign Ishmael Zamora, 16 other undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT

Wide receiver Ishmael Zamora was one of the 28 players who left school early to enter the NFL Draft and went undrafted, which may not have been a big surprise given his overall profile.

Zamora was captured on video beating a dog with a belt while he was at Baylor, which resulted in a sentence of community service and therapy as well as a three-game suspension from the team. Zamora wasn’t permitted to attend the Scouting Combine because of the incident, but did visit with the Raiders during the pre-draft process.

The Raiders saw enough to sign Zamora to their 90-man roster, a move they announced along with 16 other additions on Friday. Zamora played two years at Baylor and caught 72 passes for 941 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Raiders also signed Duke cornerback Breon Borders, Texas defensive tackle Paul Boyette, SMU tackle Chauncey Briggs, Ole Miss defensive end Fadol Brown, Oregon tight end Pharoah Brown, Rutgers safety Anthony Cioffi, Arkansas wide receiver Keon Hatcher, Arkansas State cornerback Chris Humes, LSU safety Rickey Jefferson, Lake Erie long snapper Anthony Kukwa, Greenville linebacker Nicholas Morrow, USC guard Jordan Simmons, Oklahoma safety Ahmad Thomas, Oklahoma defensive tackle Jordan Wade, USC wide receiver Isaac Whitney and Arkansas State linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster.