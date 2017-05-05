Raiders sign Ishmael Zamora, 16 other undrafted free agents

Wide receiver Ishmael Zamora was one of the 28 players who left school early to enter the NFL Draft and went undrafted, which may not have been a big surprise given his overall profile.
Zamora was captured on video beating a dog with a belt while he was at Baylor, which resulted in a sentence of community service and therapy as well as a three-game suspension from the team. Zamora wasn’t permitted to attend the Scouting Combine because of the incident, but did visit with the Raiders during the pre-draft process.
The Raiders saw enough to sign Zamora to their 90-man roster, a move they announced along with 16 other additions on Friday. Zamora played two years at Baylor and caught 72 passes for 941 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Raiders also signed Duke cornerback Breon Borders, Texas defensive tackle Paul Boyette, SMU tackle Chauncey Briggs, Ole Miss defensive end Fadol Brown, Oregon tight end Pharoah Brown, Rutgers safety Anthony Cioffi, Arkansas wide receiver Keon Hatcher, Arkansas State cornerback Chris Humes, LSU safety Rickey Jefferson, Lake Erie long snapper Anthony Kukwa, Greenville linebacker Nicholas Morrow, USC guard Jordan Simmons, Oklahoma safety Ahmad Thomas, Oklahoma defensive tackle Jordan Wade, USC wide receiver Isaac Whitney and Arkansas State linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster.
Conley and Zamora. The Raiders like to sign 1st class citizens.
kcflake says:
May 5, 2017 2:28 PM
Says the guy whos team drafted Tyreek Hill
name a team that doesn’t at least give them a shot.
first of all, we shall see how the Conley situation plays out… so can’t judge that one yet. and as an UDFA, a bunch of teams sign guys with troubled pasts to see if they have changed, or just use them as camp fodder for a year
Funny coming from a guy whose team drafted a guy last year who punched his 8 week pregnant girlfriend in the face and stomach, chocked, slammed her against the wall and threw her to the floor.
People that beat dogs were raised that way. It’s not wrong to him. It’s part of life that he learned. He won’t change.
My brother in law was beaten with a belt constantly as a kid and my sister made sure the cycle stopped. It did. But I could see the rage that was within but somehow he controlled it.
So hopefully his kids won’t continue the cycle because this guy won’t change. Just a matter of time.
Quite happy if Zamora gets cut or breaks a leg. Sick what he did to that dog
I’m a raiders fan but I don’t want Zamora to make the team. IF Conley was found guilty I would feel the same but innocent until proven guilty
Heck, why don’t they just sign Michael Vick to hang with Zamora. Perfect match, two mattress stains.
C’mon Reggie… we don’t need any of that.
Buck Faylor. Duck them all to feath.
@ bringmemysoiledfool says:
May 5, 2017 3:25 PM
Buck Faylor. Duck them all to feath.
Janet Reno and her goons torched the wrong compound in Waco. Baylor is a cesspool. Vile Briles and his squad of rapists the leadership who enabled this team. Eeks.
kcflake is a kook.
Pot meet kettle.
Carry on.
RAIDER NATION
30-50 Desperate McKenzie, no playoff wins, no division titles, now seeks terrorists for the Commitment to Excellence! LOL! Good luck with that! Only nationalists with commercial jet pilots license need apply.
I guess my beloved Raiders are already embracing that gambling mentality. Only team to 3yrs without and arrest and now we start with the questionable character guys – I hope Reggie knows what he’s doing here, for the team and the league.
have to love all these perfect people who can criticize…i remember a story about somebody who said don’t throw rocks when you live in a glass house.
I can’t wait to watch Tyreek Hill Torch the Raiders this coming season.
They just call the animal abuser “Ish” for brevity and clarity.
Yea, put your mom on the other end of the field with a target on her face and i’m sure he’ll blow past everyone for a cheap shot!