Red Miller to enter Broncos Ring of Fame

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 5, 2017, 12:41 AM EDT

The first coach to ever lead the Denver Broncos to the playoffs will be inducted in the team’s Ring of Fame this fall.

Red Miller took over the team from John Ralston in 1977 and coached the Broncos to a 12-2 record and their first postseason appearance as a franchise. After victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders in the playoffs, the Broncos lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 27-10, in Super Bowl XII.

“Hearing that great news from [Broncos President & CEO] Joe [Ellis] and the rest of the committee brought back so many memories from those special seasons with the Broncos,” Miller said in a statement released by the team. “Looking back, it was a ragtag operation with where we were at the time. We had to build it up and get it going. All of our players and coaches carried us to a lot of success and brought so much excitement to the fans during those years.

“I’m honored to join the Broncos’ all-time greats in the Ring of Fame, and I look forward to celebrating with the many people who helped make this possible.

Miller went 40-21 in four seasons as Broncos head coach. He becomes the 32nd member and second coach inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame.