Riley Cooper trying out for Buccaneers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

The Buccaneers are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend, but they are also reportedly taking a look at a more seasoned player.

The team announced that former Eagles wideout Riley Cooper is trying out over the weekend.

Cooper was released by the Eagles last February and did not catch on with another team during the 2016 season. Cooper parleyed 47 catches for 835 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2013 season into a five-year deal the next year and had 55 catches in 2014 before dropping to 21 catches in his last year on the field.

That drop in production came as Chip Kelly, who stuck with Cooper after he was captured on video making racial slurs at a 2013 concert, was on his way out in Philly, so Cooper’s departure didn’t come as a great surprise. The Bucs added DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin at receiver this offseason and have Mike Evans and Adam Humphries back, but there’s likely going to be another receiver or two on their 53-man roster.